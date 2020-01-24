The bank is said to have been discriminated against when it refused to issue discrimination settlement checks in cash

A man sued a bank in Michigan for racial discrimination after saying that the staff refused to provide cross-checks from another case of racial discrimination and called the police against him.

“Something else was going on here,” the man’s lawyer, Deborah Gordon, told CNN partner WXYZ. “And in my opinion there is only one thing: banking in a black state”

Sauntore Thomas, a 44-year-old African American, went to a TCF Bank branch on Tuesday to open a savings account and deposit checks from the settlement. He already had a checking account with the bank.

A bank employee “immediately looked suspicious,” the complaint said.

“How did you get this money?” Asked the employee after the complaint.

Refusing to deposit the checks into Thomas’ account, she called the police to report that Thomas had tried to send fraudulent checks.

“Ten minutes later the Livonia police come in. And they said,” Hey, sir, can we talk to you? “And I was shocked, I was like” who, me? “” Thomas said to WXYZ.

Four police officers came to the bank and telephoned Thomas and his lawyer about the checks.

TCF Bank filed a police report for fraud against Thomas.

He left this bank and went to another, where he successfully deposited his checks and where they were cashed the next morning, the complaint said.

“We apologize for the experience Mr. Thomas has had in our banking center,” TCF Bank said in a statement to CNN. “The local police shouldn’t have been involved. We strongly condemn racism and all forms of discrimination. We take additional precautions that involve large deposits and requests for cash. In this case, we were unable to validate the checks presented by Mr. Thomas, and regretted that we could not meet his requirements. “