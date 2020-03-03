‘The Banker’ gets screening at NCRM as storyline strikes chord in election

By
Nellie McDonald
-
‘the-banker’-gets-screening-at-ncrm-as-storyline-strikes-chord-in-election



By
Bill Dries

Printed: March 02, 2020 9: 58 PM CT

<strong>Actors and producers of the film “The Banker” — Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, and other film industry names — walk the Apple TV+ film red carpet at the National Civil Rights Museum on March 2, 2020.</strong> (Ziggy Tucker/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25711/1200″ data-largeheight=”800″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25711_960″></img><figcaption> <p><strong>Actors and producers of the film “The Banker” — Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, and other movie business names — walk the Apple Television set+ film red carpet at the Nationwide Civil Rights Museum on March 2, 2020.</strong> (Ziggy Tucker/Everyday Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> <figure> <img alt=Actor and Executive Producer of the film “The Banker,” Samuel L. Jackson, and other film industry appeared at the Apple TV+ film red carpet at the National Civil Rights Museum on March 2, 2020. (Ziggy Tucker/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25712/1200″ data-largeheight=”960″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25712_960″>

Actor and Govt Producer of the movie “The Banker,” Samuel L. Jackson, and other movie industry appeared at the Apple Television set+ movie crimson carpet at the National Civil Legal rights Museum on March two, 2020. (Ziggy Tucker/Day-to-day Memphian)

<strong>Movie industry figures that appeared at the National Civil Rights Museum March 2, 2020, included “The Banker” screenwriter Stan Younger.</strong> (Ziggy Tucker/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25713/1200″ data-largeheight=”960″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25713_960″></img><figcaption> <p><strong>Movie business figures that appeared at the Nationwide Civil Rights Museum March two, 2020, bundled “The Banker” screenwriter Stan Youthful.</strong> (Ziggy Tucker/Day by day Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> <figure> <img alt=“The Banker” producer and actor Anthony Mackie laughs with National Civil Rights Museum Presidennt Terri Lee Freeman at the National Civil Rights Museum on March 2, 2020. (Ziggy Tucker/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25714/1200″ data-largeheight=”1200″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25714_960″>

“The Banker” producer and actor Anthony Mackie laughs with Nationwide Civil Legal rights Museum Presidennt Terri Lee Freeman at the Countrywide Civil Legal rights Museum on March two, 2020. (Ziggy Tucker/Day-to-day Memphian)

<strong>“The Banker” actress Taylor Black walks the red carpet at the National Civil Rights Museum on March 2, 2020.</strong> (Ziggy Tucker/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25715/1200″ data-largeheight=”674″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25715_960″></img><figcaption> <p><strong>“The Banker” actress Taylor Black walks the purple carpet at the Countrywide Civil Rights Museum on March 2, 2020.</strong> (Ziggy Tucker/Day by day Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p></div> </p></div> <div> <section> <p> “The Banker”<br /> Countrywide Civil Rights Museum<br /> Samuel L. Jackson<br /> redlining<br /> </section> <address> <img alt=

Invoice Dries

Bill Dries addresses metropolis government and politics. He is a indigenous Memphian and has been a reporter for much more than 40 a long time.