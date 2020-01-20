The banks’ result shows strong consumer spending

divide

There are some common themes among the big banks’ earnings reports.

The US consumer is strong, and the impact of strong US consumer spending has an impact on other areas where banks get their bread and butter.

And digital conduits are increasingly making up part of consumer and business spending.

Wall Street, as Wall Street, focused at least in part on trading and wealth management revenues, which recovered strongly in the fourth quarter and in most cases reached double-digit percentages on the record stock exchanges.

The increase in so-called “traditional” investment activity has certainly helped the banks – with the exception of Well Fargo, which has their own company-specific problems to solve – to be able to close the year with double-digit profit growth in the period.

At least for now, we can assume that reports of the death of consumer spending, which at least some observers consider to be at risk due to trade wars, are greatly exaggerated.

Consumers in “very good shape”

“The US consumer remains in very good shape, both in terms of creditworthiness and consumer confidence,” said Jennifer Piepszak, chief financial officer of JPMorgan Chase, after the earnings were released. The total profit increased by 21 percent.

Looking at segment performance, she said JPMorgan Chase Card, Merchant Services and Auto Revenue grew 9 percent, reflecting a higher NII for credit growth and the impact of higher auto lease volumes.

Card credit growth rose 8 percent in the quarter, and sales increased 10 percent, “reflecting a strong and confident consumer during the holiday season.” concerns, the Federal Reserve and the ECB are on hold. This positive attitude of consumers also contributed to a positive mood among the bank’s corporate and business customers, said Piepszak. Credit costs decreased year on year in a “favorable” environment and where depreciation was in line with expectations.

Citi’s own profits increased 15 percent in the fourth quarter. Overall, international and North American consumer banking rose 4 percent in terms of revenue growth year-over-year. In the United States, brand card sales increased 10 percent. CEO Mike Corbat called this a “healthy clip”. Branded card sales were $ 2.4 billion. Digital deposits were strong with existing and new customers totaling $ 6 billion a year, compared to $ 1 billion in 2018, CFO Mark Mason detailed.

Spending, done digitally

With another pointer to the digital landscape and widespread consumer acceptance, Bank of America’s numbers showed that P2P payments in the fourth quarter increased 76 percent year over year. Overall, cell consumers made 95 million payments worth $ 23.8 billion. 29 percent of all consumer sales were made digitally, and 53 percent of all digital sales were made on mobile devices.

CEO Brian Moynihan said there were more than 10 million customers using Erica, the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent. There are 500,000 CashPro online users.

Based on total consumer spending at Bank of America, total credit and debit spending was $ 167.2 billion for US credit and debit cards.

Goldman Sachs found that the Consumer and Wealth Management segment had net sales of $ 5.2 billion and the quarter grew 17 percent year over year. Goldman naturally focused on expanding its retail footprint through its digital channels, including Marcus, the digital bank where US and UK deposits reached $ 24 billion over the year and eventually reached $ 60 billion -Dollars last quarter. Consumer credit balances were $ 7 billion from Marcus and $ 2 billion from credit card lending associated with the launch of Apple Card.

And while it can be said that Wells Fargo does its work, at least when it comes to dealing with regulators and the continued impact of different scandals on different entities, the company’s complementary materials showed some bright spots that reflect the results of peers.

Wells noted that the number of customers who primarily perform consumer controls grew 2 percent year over year. Volume purchases from debit card sales increased 6 percent to $ 95.2 billion, and general-purpose credit card sales increased 4 percent to $ 21 billion in the quarter that ended in December.

Digital (online and mobile) active customers grew by 4 percent to 30.3 million. Mobile active customers grew by 7 percent to 24.4 million.

