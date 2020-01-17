The bar and brewery scene spans downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – At the nineteen hundred, the drinks are shaken, not stirred. The bar is one of the new places to open its doors in downtown Fresno.

“We show flair. So while they’re making the drinks, they’re spinning the bottles while making the signature drinks. It’s also like entertainment,” said owner Michael Contreras.

The official opening of the bar will take place on February 29.

A group of motorcycle enthusiasts start south of the Shaw Beer Company at the Peerless Building.

The name comes from a group and a way to encourage people to come downtown.

“We are going to create classic recipes from Belgium, Germany and India from around the world, so when people come here to taste our beer, we will have a variety of choices to suit everyone,” said owner Katie Blunt. .

Hope is to open up a bit this summer. They will also serve pizza with beer.

At Modernist off Fulton Street, the handcrafted cocktail bar has just opened.

The owners say they wanted to help revitalize the downtown area.

“We wanted to do something personally meaningful and something that could contribute to a greater cause,” said Po Tsai with Modernist.

Next door, the 411 The Rec Room community bar is under construction.

“We are making craft beer and we’re going to specialize in a lot of sour beers, a lot of great beers on the wall. We’re going to be publishing our IPA Avocado,” said Joseph Soleno.

They plan to grow in minds someday. Hope is to open in the coming months, pending a permit.

Officials say there are about ten bars and breweries included in the growing Ale Trail.

Everyone contributes to stimulating the revitalization of rue Fulton

