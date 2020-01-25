The basic Okinawa debate ignores the big picture

As with many public sector-supported construction projects, the budget for the construction of the new U.S. Marine Corps Air Base in the Henoko district of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture has skyrocketed since it was first proposed and the completion date postponed. When the project was first announced jointly by the U.S. military and Japan in 1996, the landfill should take five years to build and the airfield to build three years. Henoko is expected to replace US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which is believed to pose a threat to the residents of Ginowan City, and an earlier plan is to “bring” Futenma back to Okinawa in 2022 at the earliest. On December 25, the Department of Defense announced that the country would not be returned until the mid to late 2030s.

The reason for the recent delay is that the Oura Bay seabed on which the Henoko construction is being carried out is too soft to support an airfield and therefore needs more reinforcement than originally planned. The design for the work has been changed, which means that a new building plan has to be approved by a local government, which is primarily against the project. This opposition, expressed by the majority of residents who voted in favor of rejecting the project, has not prevented the central government from following the usual strategy of not stopping a project once it has started, regardless of its size and scope can be any popular or legal resistance. When he was in Okinawa on December 22, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that he would not comment on the renewed application, which is still under review, while Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki has indicated that he will reject the new plan, but no one believes sincerely The project is canceled.

The media focus was on the conflict between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Okinawa prefectural government. Less attention is paid to the impracticality of the new base. According to the Okinawa Times on December 14, 2018, landfill work began on December 3, 2018, and the following year, only 1.1 percent of the land required for landfill had been moved unless the work accelerated appreciably. This means that landfilling alone can take almost 100 years. This assumption was mentioned during a discussion of Henoko on the Democracy Times web news program, which participants also pointed out that the Okinawan government’s rejection of the new plan could result in further litigation, adding another layer of delay to the project , Realistically, Henoko may never be finished, and yet the central government shows no signs that it will consider changing their minds at all.

On January 3, Tokyo Shimbun published an exclusive report on the group of scientists who had been recruited to study the new blueprint. The panel, which consisted of university-level experts, including retired bureaucrats, decided that the plan was solid and recommended that it be submitted for approval, although the new building, as Democracy Times participants emphasized, had more than 70,000 stakes sank up to 90 meters into the sea floor, which has never been attempted in Japan.

The Tokyo Shimbun suspected the panel, whose members were selected by the Department of Defense, stamped the plan and found that three members worked at universities that had received research donations from private companies that had a direct financial interest in the project. Two of these companies have already received orders for the project, one for 16.5 billion yen and the other for 4 billion yen.

The Department of Defense informed Tokyo Shimbun that there was no link between these companies’ donations and the panel’s results, and that the Department was under no circumstances responsible for overseeing private contributions to universities. The newspaper pointed out that this is not the first time that a panel dealing with Henoko is suspected of being influenced. When a group of scientists approved an environmental impact assessment five years ago, four members were criticized for claiming research funding from interested companies. Four days later, the Tokyo Shimbun published another article claiming that two of the panelists were once paid consultants to another company that the Department of Defense had contracted to help draft the new Henoko blueprint.

According to the Asahi Shimbun, the ministry knew about the instability of the seabed and kept it hidden when construction began against the will of local residents. In fact, the project is running on its own, based on the statement made by the Department of Defense on December 25 that “Henoko is the only solution” to the Futenma problem. Of course, the Futenma base is still in use and will likely remain so until Henoko is completed, unless the United States decides that it no longer needs it. It is planned to move the Marines to Guam at some point in order to set up a new base there, some of which will be built with Japanese money. According to the central government, the construction of Henoko will now cost 930 billion yen, which is almost three times the original estimate, although Okinawa Prefecture expects it to be more than 2 trillion yen.

The mainstream press is cautious about the controversy, but that wasn’t the mood on a East Asia Community Institute web show that former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama had run over the new year. He and journalist Hajime Takano joked about how quickly the academic committee approved the new blueprint and openly suspected it was corruption. The government had decided to proceed with the construction and just needed a cosmetic reason, so they put together this panel. It should be noted that Hatoyama has skin in the game since he was forced to resign as prime minister after bureaucracy prevented him from keeping his campaign promise to move the Okinawa Futenma base. Having left politics for a long time, he can now afford to laugh.