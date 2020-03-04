[the-batman:-matt-reeves-shares-very-first-glance-at-the-batmobile]

The Batman director and co-writer Matt Reeves has shared 3 new photos showcasing a 1st glance at the Batmobile. You can examine out Reeves’ write-up underneath!

#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/qJFNprk1ut — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March four, 2020

Warner Bros. Pics has confirmed all of the cast and crew for the movie. Starring along with Robert Pattinson’s Batman/Bruce Wayne is Zoë Kravitz (Wonderful Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Street) as Selina Kyle Paul Dano (Adore & Mercy, 12 Many years a Slave) as Edward Nashton Jeffrey Wright (the Starvation Game titles films) as the GCPD’s James Gordon John Turturro (the Transformers films) as Carmine Falcone Peter Sarsgaard (The Superb Seven, Black Mass) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and In which to Obtain Them, Dumbo) as Oswald Cobblepot. Twins Max and Charlie Carver have also joined the film in “sizable roles.”

Reeves and Dylan Clark (the Earth of the Apes films) are generating the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong Vo serving as govt producers.

Plot specifics are still being stored beneath wraps but The Batman is reportedly established to discover the Dark Knight’s young years with Reeves further hinting at the film’s connection to the iconic comic e-book story arc “Year One” by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli which was printed in 1987.

Reeves’ behind-the-scenes inventive staff consists of Oscar-nominated director of pictures Greig Fraser (Lion, Dune) his World of the Apes production designer, James Chinlund editors William Hoy (the Planet of the Apes films) and Tyler Nelson (Rememory) and Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Ebook) Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy (1917, Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker).

Also on board are Oscar-nominated seem mixer Stuart Wilson (1917, the Star Wars franchise) Oscar-profitable costume designer Jacqueline Durran (1917, Very little Girls, Anna Karenina) and costume designers Glyn Dillon (the Star Wars franchise) and David Crossman (1917, the Star Wars franchise) hair designer Zoe Tahir (No Time to Die, Spectre) and Oscar-nominated makeup designer Naomi Donne (1917). As was beforehand confirmed, Michael Giacchino (Cloverfield, Enable Me In, Dawn of the World of the Apes) will be composing the score for the film.

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.