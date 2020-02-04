The Baton Rouge Mayor Race is already taking shape

BATON ROUGE – At the Baton Rouge Mayor Competition, potential candidates have until July to make their decision. But three people have already done it.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, local business owner Jordan Piazza, and former city councilor Byron Sharper have all announced that they are up and running.

“My prayers and dreams are to become mayor of East Baton Rouge Parish,” Sharper said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “So I humbly ask for your prayers and support.”

Sharper ran in 2016 and was behind the recall petition against City Councilor Tara Wicker last year, which was never submitted.

At Monday’s press club, many expected Wicker to officially throw their hat in the ring. However, this announcement did not come.

“I’ve been asked this question about 100 million times. We’re going to have a couple of conversations. I’m talking to my family and others. Again, my focus is on ensuring that we finish the work done in District 10, so within the next few Months or so, we will have some talk about my future political endeavors, “said Wicker.

If Wicker decides to run, their plague and community police policies will likely become part of their policies. She spoke extensively about both topics in the press club.

“Right now we don’t have enough contamination officers in our contamination department. 3-1-1 queries, we’re two years in the hole. So while I think there are some things that move. There is a lot of work that needs to be done. “

Other potential candidates are the representative of the state C. Denise Marcelle and the city councilor Matt Watson. Watson said he was not ready to make an official announcement, but said, “Of course we need to change in our community.”

Qualification for the race begins on July 15th. The election will take place on November 3.