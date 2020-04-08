The Battle Angel star says the sequel will not “fit into Disneyfication of Fox”

Christoph Waltz talked about the possibility of continuing “Alita: Battle Angel” and its form as part of the new Disney-20th Century Fox merger.

The actor, who played the cyborg scientist Dr. Dyson Ida, said he would come on board if the sequel was confirmed.

“Of course! I certainly am!” In an interview with Collider, Waltz stated that he was participating in the following events. “But you know as wise as you are.

“I didn’t hear anything, and I was a little disappointed and surprised that I still didn’t hear anything, because I know he has followers. I know that people liked it, besides what others said, I liked it, I liked it working on it and I liked the result. “

Waltz also commented on how the merger could affect any upcoming sequel, as Disney now owns 20th Century Fox – which was renamed Studio of the 20th Century.

“You know it’s Fox and Fox no longer exists,” Waltz explained. “Now Disney. It may not fit into Disney, but I have no idea. I have no idea. Maybe they are working on something and I wouldn’t be the first to hear it, but in the meantime I’ve heard nothing.” .

In another interview with ComicBook, producer John Landau urged fans to tell Disney how important a sequel can be. “Keep our pepper family at Disney now and [let them know] the importance of making another movie about Alita, and hopefully we’ll go there someday.”