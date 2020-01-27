The BBC apologizes for LeBron James’ footage in the death story

The BBC was forced to make an apology after using tapes of LeBron James in a bulletin about the tragic death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

In his News At Ten program, a BBC section on Bryant incorrectly contained footage of basketball superstar James, who also plays for the Lakers.

A screenshot of the BBC coverage incorrectly shows LeBron James about the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. (BBC)

While a reporter reported the many achievements in Bryant’s outstanding basketball career, videos of James’ five-time Lakers teammates and rating baskets rolled confusingly on the screen.

The jarring mistake was not well received by the fans.

One tweeted: “Who cut this ????? BBC news with footage from Lebron James instead of Kobe Bryant in her obit !!!!! IT SAYS JAMES ON HIS SHIRT”.

Another said, “I can’t believe that BBC News was currently playing clips of Lebron James during the Kobe Bryant report.”

Paul Royall, editor of BBC News at Six and Ten, apologized for the mistake and blamed “human error”.

He tweeted, “In today’s news coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death on BBCNewsTen, we mistakenly used images of LeBron James in a section of the report.

“We apologize for this human error that is below our usual program standards.”

Bryant’s death comes a day after LeBron overtook him as the number 3 NBA ever when he scored 33,643 points.

In this 2012 photo, LeBron James of Miami Heat and Kobe Bryant of Los Angeles Lakers watch the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Miami. (AP)

Philadelphia-born Bryant started playing basketball at the age of three and became one of the NBA’s greatest champions.

He was drafted to the NBA in 1996 directly from Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia. At 18 years, 2 months and 11 days, he was the youngest player in the history of the NBA.

Bryant played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.