The BBC denies the jokes of the Falklands

Baga Chipz as Margaret Thatcher on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (YouTube / It’s a Danger)

The BBC has denied the allegations of “improper” Falklands made by Baga Chipz while dressing as Margaret Thatcher on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Two viewers complained to the media after Baga Chipz, wearing a red glasses related to the scandal, was asked to name Spice Girl by the judges of Michelle Visage.

“Belgrano Spice,” he said. “Like a train, they like to go down.”

The joke was all about General Belgrano, an Argentine pilot who was replaced by a British Royal Navy ship and endorsed by Thatcher in May 1982, killing 323 Spanish sailors.

Continuing to laugh, Baga Chipz then added: “We need to mine! More money to the rich, and less to the poor, thanks, thank you!”

The BBC’s chief complaint officer began investigating after the October 2019 issue, but the group denied the allegations.

The prophet told The Times that the BBC Three program was known for “dealing with the heads of the elderly” and that the audience would have understood that the comment was a joke.

“RuPaul’s Big Sky UK is an award-winning show with a long tradition set in the headlines and this commentary was made during a parody focusing on parody, while audiences would have understood that the comment was not closely watched, ”he said.

“This is why the (complainants) felt it was not a crime.”

BBC broadcasters also agreed Time that the exclusive iPlayer show would have allowed it to “take off” with jokes that would have been considered dangerous for television.

The same kind of joke was previously used in the Max and Paddy to Nowhere technique in 2004, where he portrayed two girls called the Belgrano sisters “because so many travelers came down to them,” and probably convinced them.