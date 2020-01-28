The BBC launches its first Black Dr. Who, Jo Martin

Screenshot: BBC YouTube

The BBC’s hit science-fiction TV series Doctor Who is known to have more than a few rounds up its sleeve, but last Sunday night the TV series had a historic surprise for its viewers: its first black doctor.

Jo Martin, in the role of Ruth Clayton, a seemingly ordinary tour guide, turned out to be Jodie Whitaker’s doctor, who also plays Doctor Who (the 13th iteration and the first woman). Yes, newcomers, there are many versions of the titular character. This is what time travel allows you to do.

The big revelation came during the episode “Fugitive of the Judoon”, after a TARDIS (a time machine used by doctors) was dug up under the childhood home of Clayton lighthouse. To make matters worse, neither Clayton nor the current Doctor Who recognized each other, which does not allow us to know where and when the new black doctor came from and what version of the character she is.

What was not at all ambiguous was the warm welcome from Martin in the iconic role. The enthusiast of the program that followed praised her performance; a typical respondent said they were “completely shocked and delighted” by Martin’s Doctor Who. Many others have said that they hope Martin will stay.

“Thank you for finally giving a black nerd and other black nerds adults and children a doctor who looks like us,” wrote one fan. “You really don’t know how monumental it was and how much it made me cry. Please don’t let her be the only one.”

Martin, writer and actress, previously starred in BBC Holby City, a British medical drama series, Top Boy, and the blockbuster film Batman Begins.