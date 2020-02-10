The Beach Boys perform in the Rapides Parish Coliseum

Photo: SongKick

ALEXANDRIA – The Beach Boys may be synonymous with the California lifestyle, but they’ll be in Cajun Country this spring.

The classic pop band, known as an American icon for almost fifty years, will perform at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria on April 24th.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA platinum and gold record prices.

The Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famers was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

Now the beloved group is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, music director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continues the legacy of the legendary band.

Participants should be aware that neither Brian Wilson, Al Jardine nor David Marks will perform in this concert.

Tickets will be available from Friday, February 14th. Click here for more information.