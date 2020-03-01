The Beatles: ‘Antiques Roadshow’ benefit guitar at the time owned by John Lennon and George Harrison at £400k

A guitar as soon as owned by Beatles legends George Harrison and John Lennon has been valued at £400,000 on the Antiques Roadshow.

On tonight’s episode of the BBC clearly show, the guitar’s current owner, a previous session musician, claimed he was offered the guitar because he could play it improved than Harrison.

Bartell’s of California built the prototype fretless instrument in the 1960s and it was introduced to Struggle Abbey in Sussex for this week’s present.

Valuing the guitar at amongst £300,000 and £400,000, pro Jon Baddeley reported of the guitar: “I assume in 25 decades it’s by significantly the most highly-priced factor I have ever viewed.”

He ongoing: “You know to a guitar collector it is originally a extremely scarce guitar. Then to anyone who’s a Beatles supporter, to have a guitar that was as soon as owned by the two John Lennon and George Harrison, can you get a much better historical past? Two of the most significant rock stars of the 20th century.”

Blown absent by the value of the guitar, the operator admitted that he still plays it regularly.

“I hardly ever actually considered about value, as George staying a mate and all that,” he said. “I really do not know what to say actually, I’m actually taken aback by it.

“I didn’t realise it was well worth that a great deal revenue. It’s fortunate I never hold it in the household.”

The proprietor also confirmed the viewers a photograph with George and the guitar, introducing evidence that it had once been a part of his extraordinary assortment.

