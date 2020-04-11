The Beatles’ handwritten texts sell for $ 910,000 at auction

Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to the hit “The Jude” in 1968 The Beatles sold for $ 910,000 (£ 731,000) at an auction in New York.

Yesterday (April 10), Julien’s auction sales increased nine-fold over the original estimate. Jason Watkins, music specialist at the auction house, said that McCartney’s notes were written as a guide to record a song in the 1968 studio and were very rare and valuable.

The second most accurate subject was the image of John Lennon’s Bohism and Yoko On, a term they came up with for stereotyping a satirist for sale for $ 93,750 (£ 75,319).

The event was to take place at Hard Rock in Times Square before being auctioned off because of a coronavirus.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison of the Beatles. Credit: Getty

Lyrics and artwork have been on sale for over 250 Beatles memorabilia, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the band’s demise.

The Beatles’ vintage bass drum, which was used during the first North American tour in 1964, was another major item in the auction, selling for $ 200,000 (£ 160,000).

The auction also included a wooden scene of a small venue in Liverpool, where the band performed before selling their fame for $ 25,600 (£ 22,491).

In other news, the George Harrison Material World Foundation has donated $ 500,000 to a series of charitable organizations that provide much-needed assistance and assistance during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.