The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’ handwriting sold for $ 910,000 at auction

NEW YORK – Artist Paul McCartney’s handwritten note on The Beatles’ hit song “Hey Jude” sold for $ 910,000 on Friday, nine times its original estimate, the auction house said Julien Auctions.

A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles logo used on the band’s first North American tour in 1964 was another top item, selling for $ 200,000.

The items are among the more than 250 Beatles memorabilia items offered at an online auction of Julien’s Auctions to mark the band’s 50th anniversary breakup.

Drawing by John Lennon and wife Yoko Ono called Bagism, a term they combined with satirize stereotyping, sold for $ 93,750, while an ashtray used by Fourth drummer Ringo Starr on Abbey Road recording studios in London totaled $ 32,500.

The wooden stage of the small Liverpool area where the band performed before they rocked the fame cost $ 25,600.

Prior to the sale, Julien Auctions music specialist Jason Watkins described hurrying to write McCartney’s notes for a studio recording of “Hey Jude” as a rare and important one.

“It’s obviously a very iconic song that everyone is familiar with,” Watkins said. “These handwritten lyrics were used in the studio as a guide when they recorded it.”

The sale took place online and at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York, but was made online only because of the coronavirus pandemic, the auction house said. (Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Daniel Wallis)