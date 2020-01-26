The beauty industry is bigger than ever, but mascara has problems

When Kylie Jenner launched her multi-billion dollar cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics five years ago, one essential element was missing: mascara.

Rihanna’s Fenty beauty line, which she launched in 2017, did not sell mascara when it first started, but she recently added the beauty product to the line. There is also no mascara in the Lady Gaga beauty line.

The mascara, which has long been a make-up staple, is becoming less important for today’s beauty rituals.

“Mascara is not dead, but it has definitely taken a back seat,” said New York celebrity makeup artist Randall Mahnke-Tang, who worked with Aretha Franklin and Hugh Jackman.

It’s not as if women have suddenly stopped longing for long, lush eyelashes. They just tend to have another option to get them.

“Now it’s all about false eyelashes and eyelash extensions. Celebrities love them, but even the girl at the supermarket checkout wears a full set of eyelashes every day,” said Mahnke-Tang.

Fake do-it-yourself eyelashes that are glued to the eyelash line are available in most drug stores for less than $ 10. “You can wear them every day or for a few days,” he said.

Eyelash extensions stay active much longer, but the process requires that a technician apply each extension to the natural lash length.

“The cost is over $ 100 and maintenance is an investment tool,” said Mahnke-Te. “They can take four to six weeks. You can swim with them, do hot yoga, go to the beach, and – unlike mascara – don’t worry about anything that runs down your face. You can’t beat your convenience. “

It is this convenience over cost that has led to a sharp increase in false eyelash sales and a number of eyelash extension salons.

According to Nielsen, sales of false eyelashes (and related products such as kits, adhesives, and applicators) have increased by 82% since 2016, bringing annual sales of $ 313 million in 2019. Sales of false eyelashes and related products increased by 39% during this period.

Women have been wearing mascara since the 19th century when the formula for the beauty product was based on ingredients like petroleum jelly, black shoe polish, and even coal dust, said Beryl Barnard, director of the International Makeup Association. “The first non-toxic mascara was packaged by Eugene Rimmel (French chemist) in 1913 and started. In the United States, Hollywood had a huge impact on the popularity of mascara. “

More recently, the popularity of mascara seems to be waning. Despite being a much bigger revenue generator, mascara sales have decreased 7% from $ 916 million in 2016 Mascara sales fell by 15% during this period. Industry observers say this has been the case for the past four to five years

Looking at cosmetics sales only in department stores and beauty stores, mascara sales have dropped 5% to over $ 500 million since November, while NPD Group sales of false eyelashes fell 15% to $ 66 million over the same period rose.

“If you wear false eyelashes or eyelash extensions, you really don’t need mascara,” said Mahnke-Tang.

Clare Hennigan, senior beauty analyst at market research firm Mintel, said she also noticed declining mascara sales. “Mascara is still the most used cosmetic color product. But we saw stagnation in mascara sales when false eyelashes became very popular, ”she said.

“It has a two-part story,” said Hennigan. “Millennial consumers welcome false eyelashes because they want their look to be Instagram-ready.” On the other hand, younger consumers prefer a low-maintenance, uncomplicated look. They pick false eyelashes every day when they apply or remove mascara. Some completely do without mascara because they give skin care priority over make-up.

“This is an opportunity for mascara brands to make a name for themselves and to do better against these trends,” she said.

Coty Inc., which owns a number of international consumer beauty brands, including CoverGirl-Mascaras, and L’Oreal, which owns the popular drugstore mascara brand Maybelline, declined to comment on the story.

Does the Kardashian glam effect help or hurt the mascara?

False eyelashes are not a new invention. They have always been there and have been popularized by Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian for decades.

“Eyelash extensions are a recent trend that came to us from Asia about 20 years ago,” said Heather Elrod, CEO of Amazing Lash Studio, which offers eyelash extension services nationwide through its franchise locations.

Hollywood made the look popular before it got into the masses, said Elrod. “Extensions were also extremely expensive to start with and cost over $ 400 to get them,” she said.

The cost of eyelash extensions has since dropped to around $ 100, making the beauty service more accessible and popular.

The Amazing Lash Studio opened its first salon in 2010. It now has 250 locations. “We open 2 to 10 locations a month,” said Elrod. “The demand for extensions is so great.”

Customers, who are between 18 and 65 years old, pay around $ 90 for a full set of eyelash extensions. Customers must come for maintenance every two to three weeks (for an additional fee) if they want to service their extensions.

“The average age of women who come to us is 39, and the fastest growing segment is women over 45,” she said. “Women tell us that extensions make them more confident and beautiful.”

Some of the younger customers specifically want a look inspired by Kardashian. The Kardashian sisters are rarely seen on Instagram or in public without glamorous makeup that is said to play their eyes with false eyelashes.

Beauty industry influencer and celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic should know. Dedivanovic, who has an Instagram account with 7.4 million followers, is Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist.

“Kim is one of the largest beauty influencers in the world. She is one of the most respected people and women to be inspired by her makeup, ”said Dedivanovic, adding that he routinely uses false eyelashes to create her Instagram-like look.

He is still a fan of mascara, although he admits that more and more women are getting extensions on a regular basis. “Mascara will never die, but eyelash extensions are an easier lifestyle choice for women right now. My own sister gets eyelash extensions and you shouldn’t use mascara with them, ”he said.

Women also tend to “dye eyelashes,” he said. The natural eyelash is colored darker so that mascara does not have to be used to achieve the same effect.

Elrod is confident that moving away from mascara is not just a fad.

“Studies show that more than 90% of women have never tried extensions,” she said. “This service is still in its early stages. I think you’ll see women continue to replace mascara with other options. “

,