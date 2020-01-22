The beginning of the end of America’s temporary conclusion

The U.S. Senate headed for Trumpxit – or the triumphal liberation of a hingeless president to do what he felt like for 12 or 60 months – and finally tried Donald J. Trump’s crimes and offenses on Tuesday, who visit the most important parliament in the world hour after hour after hour, sit down and sip nothing stronger than water or milk

It will most likely be so in the next two or three weeks – the duly accused prosecutors and defense lawyers of both parties throw judicial flashes at each other as 100 juries, aged 86, wriggle and wriggle and scribble and yawn and choose and scratch and speak Do not say a word “in pain of imprisonment”, as the corporal expresses his medieval admonition.

“Hear you! Listen! “This beefeater sounds at the beginning of each session, but Democratic and Republican members of Congress stopped listening to each other long ago.

Although the president’s acquittal is practically certain, some of the drone sessions may last from noon to one, two, or three in the morning – “a national disgrace that broke out in the dark of the night,” said Chuck Schumer, Democrat from New York, the reporters on Tuesday.

“Completely partisan,” the minority leader described the upcoming marathon. (Gilbert and Sullivan beat Schumer around 130 years in the HMS Pinafore: “I always voted at the invitation of my party and I never thought of thinking for myself,” they said to a loyal MP. Nothing has changed .)

Indeed, the measure failed late Tuesday afternoon, when Senator Schumer forced the first of numerous votes to issue subpoenas for White House documents and the closure of Trumpia’s allies, according to party political standards. The only surprise on Tuesday – and it was a little surprise – was Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s concession to extend the process by a day or two by spreading the arguments of both sides. Not even the rules of the process have been agreed; that alone will consume the rest of the week.

“Why are we here?” Jay Sekulow, one of the President’s smartest TV lawyers, boomed early in the day. “We’re here for a call.”

“It’s too much to listen to,” whined Pat Cippolone, another member of Trump’s legal background. “The hypocrisy of everything.”

“The president may not like to be charged,” Californian MEP Zoe Lofgren wrote in the minutes. Hard noogies, she continued.

Also from the democratic side, MP Adam Schiff came and asked about Passover like a bar mitzvah boy: “Why is this process different from all other processes?”

Because, he replied, the charge against Donald Trump is “the most serious that has ever been brought against a president.” Schiff bet that the president was “the trifecta of constitutional misconduct … full, complete, and utterly obstructive” “An audience already exhausted by past experiences.”

In 1868, Article X, among the 11 crimes against President Andrew Johnson, alleged that he had “loudly made and made certain moderate, inflammatory and scandalous statements, including loud threats and bitter threats to Congress, as required by law Prescribe the United States, among the shouts and laughter of the crowd that then gathered and listened. “

On Tuesday, Senator Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, verbally accused Donald Trump of “emitting an endless snowstorm of pointless tweets,” but spewing insults like a stable boy is not an official complaint against him. In the meantime, the president was in Davos in Switzerland, reached for the young Greta Thunberg again and admonished his billionaire colleagues and billionaires: “In order to take advantage of the opportunities of tomorrow, we must reject the eternal prophets of fate and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers. “

Back in Washington, eleven current and former presidents of hope for the President sat on the benches on Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court Supreme Court judge opened the session – a percentage of the panel that was two points higher than the tranche of Americans who trust Congress Be an honest and effective institution in a recent survey

“This would be something our State Department would criticize in other countries,” lawyer Cippolone sniffed at the insidious, closed Democrat interviews with diplomats, employees and supporters, against whom the crux of their case lies. But after three years and one day of Donald Trump’s presidency, few Americans were able to disguise the institutions of other countries.

“What team are you on?” A Maclean reporter in the Capitol asked a young man as he left the Senate Chamber.

“There is a third team that says any government is invalid,” he replied. “You can be one of us crazy libertarians.”

But even in these gloomy hours, the candle of American democracy had not finally gone out. Late Tuesday, a lively young woman named Tiffany Ownbey was sitting in the Capitol hall, a real estate agent and politician who had just been elected the first mayor of Belton, S.C., with 4,134 residents.

“We went backwards,” said 34-year-old Mayor Ownbey when she went to the Senate, hoping to get a ticket to the presidential trial. “We didn’t grow. We didn’t thrive. We all lost our small factories. We lost jobs.”

“You are asking me if I should be governor or senator someday,” said Ownbey. “But I just want to be a good mayor for Belton. I feel like there are still a lot of good people.

“Do you know what they call me? You call me a breath of fresh air. “

