The behavior of sheepdogs shifts after the operation

I recently neutered my old English sheepdog and since then I have noticed some changes in his behavior. He is 4 years old and I have waited a while to castrate him because I was told it would benefit him. He had surgery two months ago.

He always peed and easily pee trees, poles and everything that he would walk past. Now he may seem to urinate once every 12 hours and is in place and seems to urinate for a minute or more! The other change in urinating is that he no longer lifts his leg.

He now also seems to want to eat only once a day in the evening, while he always ate in the morning and evening.

Do I have to worry about these changes and have you heard of them before? Otherwise he is doing great.

Although there are sometimes some behavioral changes in male dogs after they have been neutered, they are usually positive and often depend on the age when they are neutered. Most males are castrated as puppies and not at the age of 4, like yours. The only reason not to castrate is when a dog needs to be bred.

A typical change after sterilization includes a reduction in marking behavior, which you have noticed, and this includes a reduction in the frequency of small amounts of urine, so that your dog now only urinates occasionally and when he does, he completely drains his bladder once. This is completely acceptable.

Most dogs neutered at a young age never learn to lift their leg while urinating, and dogs neutered at an older age sometimes keep lifting their leg while others do not. Again, this is not a cause for concern, nor is the change in appetite to meals once a day.

If you are concerned, do not hesitate to show your dog to your vet for a thorough examination and possibly a urine test. The fact that he otherwise seems normal suggests that he is doing well.

Some of the other benefits for sterilization are less aggression, less set-up behavior if present and a reduced tendency to wander to satisfy natural drives. All of these are caused by testosterone produced by the testicles. In the longer term, there are other additional benefits, such as significantly reducing the risk of prostate problems, perianal tumors and certain hernias.

You have done the right thing by sterilizing your dog.