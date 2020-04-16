‘The Behender Of Aleppo’ Wins the Aspen 2020 Literary Prize: NPR

Christy Lefteri’s novel The Beekeeper of Aleppo won the third annual Aspen Words Literary Award.

Christy Lefteri grew up in the shadow of the trauma. Her parents fled Cyprus following the Turkish invasion in 1974, and although Cypriot refugees eventually made it to the UK, they could not help but bring their pain with them.

“When my father finally came to the UK, my grandmother said he didn’t recognize him and he had ‘blood in his eyes,'” Lefteri recalls. “I don’t know if his eyes had blood – or if he saw anything in his an eye she didn’t recognize. “

Lefteri won the third annual Aspen Words Literary Award on Thursday, which, in partnership with NPR, gives $ 35,000 for a “vital contemporary issue” in fiction. Her winning novel, The Beekeeper of Aleppo, follows the path of a pair of refugees whose lives have been shattered by the years-long war in Syria, and have little hope of guiding them but a cousin who waits for them. -UK

Lefteri overcame a shortlist of finalists that also included Nicole Dennis-Benn, Valeria Luiselli, Bryan Washington and Brian Allen Carr. By doing so, she adds her name to a list of Aspen winners that includes Mohsin Hamid and Tayari Jones.

And she tells NPR that her victory didn’t just bring her joy, though there was certainly joy. She’s also felt kind of sad since teaching in private last week, remembering the refugees who inspired her romance – not just her parents, but also the people she met many years ago. Athens, where she says she volunteers at a Refugee Support Center.

“I knew I could get on an airplane and get back to London whenever I wanted. But those people I met with all those wonderful people were stuck in Athens, and they didn’t know where they were. they will run out, “says Lefteri, who is raised and based in the UK” I think winning this award is so exciting, it’s such a wonderful thing, and at the same time, it reminds me of those things that I feel so passionately about the need to change the world. “

That’s part of the idea of ​​the prize. First awarded in 2018 by Aspen Words, a non-profit literary center set up by the Aspen Institute, the prize seeks to recognize fiction writers who are not afraid of the messy – often painful – realities of the world. . In this year’s crop of finalists, for example, writers grapple with the effects of poverty, racial injustice, US immigration policy, and the opioid crisis in the United States.

But there was something about Lefteri’s work, ultimately, that set it in the eyes of the judges. “We see wars on our screens and share paths with survivors in new lives in our neighborhoods, but we don’t see them,” Esmeralda Santiago, who served on the jury award, said in her citation. “Lefteri brings us closer so we can, without fear.”

The concept of distance is a salient one.

Lefteri says the attempt to reduce the distance she felt from Syrian refugees whose voices inspired her romance was a constant struggle for her to compose. After returning from the center and starting work on the book, for example, she repeatedly turned to her Arab tutor, Ibrahim, a native of Aleppo himself, for guidance on a physical layout of a city that continued the war with prevented her from visiting herself.

And her sense of persistent distance, in space and time, empathy and emotion, from her father’s buried memories and Syria’s physical danger, helped drive her desire to compose the book.

“Even though I know the pain my parents went through, somehow my mind is limited to a different time. I think sometimes we are used to thinking that danger exists elsewhere, that other people will suffer,” you say.

“I haven’t been to a war yet, so I didn’t know enough about it, but I tried to put myself in the shoes of those characters as much as I could,” she says, “so there wasn’t that kind of distance between the reader. and the suffering of these people, their hopes and their dreams. “