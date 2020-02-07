The Belgian investment family has a minority stake in Tony’s Chocolonely

Belgian investment company Verlinvest holds a minority stake in Dutch sustainable chocolate company Tony’s Chocolonely, Financieele Dagblad reported on Friday, quoting the source.

Tony’s director Henk Jan Beltman has confirmed talks with potential financial sources, but said he couldn’t say more, the FD said.

Verlinvest belongs to the wealthy Spoelberch family, who made their fortune with the AB Inbev beer group. The group previously held a stake in the Dutch supermarket group Marqt, but currently has no other holdings in the Netherlands.

Tony’s brought Rabobank with them in search of a wealthy partner to support its international expansion. The company was founded in 2006 by the creators of the Keuringsdienst van Waarde consumer goods television program with the promise that all of its chocolate would be slave-free.

Revenue was € 67 million last year, but the company was just beginning to make a profit, mainly due to its launch abroad. Nevertheless, 80% of sales are generated in the Netherlands.

