The Belgian traveler community is fixing on the lock

Pont-a-Celles – Traveling on the streets as a way of life for the community of Sinti, Belgian Etienne Charpentier and his family say that restricting their freedom due to the coronavirus epidemic is hitting them especially hard.

“Life is not the same, everything is reversed, everything has changed, we cannot do what we want,” Charpentier, president of Belguim’s national committee, told Reuters.

Sinti is a community in Europe Rome. While millions of people across the continent are locked up in their homes to stop the spread of coronavirus, it makes it difficult for travelers in Belgium to stay in one place without moving around freely.

“Our house is our trailer so we don’t have as much fun staying indoors as we do outside,” Charpentier said in an interview at his camp, set up in a car park that near the definitive part of the Belgian town of Pont-a-Celles.

The greatest difficulty, he said, is that family members in France who are affected by the COVID-19 disease cannot visit.

“It’s something that touches us, because we have family life and for us, family life is a sacred thing, it’s something that is important.”

Travelers are likely to face several weeks on the road. The Belgian federal government has extended measures to control the spread of coronavirus until May 3, with minimal prevention restrictions to allow home improvement stores and garden centers to be open and limited visits to care homes.

“It’s not always easy,” Charpentier said. But he added: “Over time, we adapt.” (Writing by Marine Strauss, Editing by Kate Abnett and Angus MacSwan)