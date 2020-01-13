The Benfica ace becomes Jose Mourinho’s first Tottenham contract

Loading...

Tottenham want to sign Gedson Fernandes this month, but who is Benfica’s midfielder moving to the Premier League?

Spurs is on the verge of loaning the 21-year-old for 18 months when Jose Mourinho wants to make his first managerial commitment in North London.

Gedson Fernandes is expected to join Tottenham this month

Tottenham has beaten the competition from Manchester United and West Ham and is expected to have the option to buy it after it is loaned.

talkSPORT.com takes a closer look at the man on his way to England this month …

Who is Gedson Fernandes?

Fernandes is one of the hottest prospects in Portugal

Fernandes started his youth career at SC Frielsas in 2008 before moving to the Benfica Academy a year later.

He joined the Benfica B team in 2017 and only needed a year to get into the first team.

Since then, the 20-year-old has made 23 appearances in the Premier League for the Eagles, getting a draft call to the Portuguese squad.

Fernandes has been active for Portugal in all youth classes from the U14 and has now played two caps.

One can say with certainty that he is considered one of the best young talents in a country known for producing a lot.

playing style

Fernandes is the definition of a box-to-box midfielder. Think Paul Pogba, Yaya Toure, Mousa Dembele.

He is unstoppable with the ball at his feet and, thanks to a combination of tight control and strength, can hit players in the middle of the park.

Like Pogba, Fernandes can instantly turn defense into attack thanks to his electrifying tempo and dribbling technique.

The boy also strikes violently, which makes him a serious threat from a distance.

He can also be defensive. The Portuguese is not afraid of a challenge and presses tirelessly.

