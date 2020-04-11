The Bernie Sanders Talks 2020 campaign, supported by Joe Biden

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHkimJlgmbc [/ integration]

Senator Bernie Saunders appeared on PBS NewsHour Friday and discussed healthcare proposals in the midst of a corona pandemic and his decision this week to abandon the 2020 race.

Sanders said Judy Warrow“I think we have won the ideological battle. I think the ideas I fought four or five years ago that were all considered radical or extreme are now part of the debate.

At one point, Woodruff told Sanders Joe Biden has moved in the direction of some policy issues, but not some key differences.

Sanders confirmed his commitment to supporting the Democratic nominee, but said: “If Joe is doing well against Trump, if he intends to defeat Trump, then he will have to reach out to many people where he doesn’t have the support he needs. These are people with lower incomes, ie young people, and he should give people the understanding that he listens to them and moves to meet their concerns. “

He called Biden a “decent man” and a “good politician” and said he knew in order to win, “he would have to listen and respond to the needs of many people who were not overly enthusiastic about his campaign so far.”

You can watch the full interview above via PBS.

