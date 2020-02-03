The best ads of the 2020 Super Bowl made us laugh, cry and think

In the real world, the political primaries are looming, the impeachment is underway and the news never seems to stop. But during the commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, the advertisers did their best to serve a fun-filled antidote.

It is true that political ads have invaded the game, with President Trump and Michael Bloomberg, one of his Democratic opponents, both being spots. But most advertisers responded with millions spent on celebrities, humor, and even quirks.

“Let us just have fun,” said Stacey Wykoski, administrative assistant in Grand Rapids, Michigan, who watched the game at a Super Bowl party with a dozen people. “We are going to be so inundated with political ads in the next nine months.”

For the most part, Super Bowl advertisers have tried to force it. They stayed away from social cause messages and focused on light commercials, stuffing them with popular celebrities, hit songs, funny dances and other gambits to please Americans.

“This year is a return to the basics of the Super Bowl,” said Kelly O’Keefe, managing partner of consulting firm Brand Federation. “This is a year of pure escape at a time when we all want a little escape.”

OFFERING PLEASURE

Since the Super Bowl fell on Groundhog Day this year, it was almost inevitable that there would be a nod to the 1993 classic film. Jeep took the ball and ran with it, painstakingly recreating the place of the city ​​and other locations from the film and original actors Bill Murray, Brian Doyle Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky. The twist: instead of a Chevrolet truck, Murray uses a Jeep Gladiator truck for his daily exploits.

Cheetos capitalized on nostalgia using MC Hammer’s 30-year-old classic “U Can’t Touch This”. The snack ad featured a man with bright orange Cheetos dust on his hands who couldn’t stop to help move the furniture or take care of office tasks. Hammer himself – “Hammer pants” and everything else – also appeared to pronounce his iconic slogan.

If the ads featured a celebrity, they often had more. Coke launched Coke Energy with an announcement showing actor Jonah Hill coming together to meet Martin Scorsese at a party while drinking Coke’s new energy drink.

But stuffing celebrities into advertisements hasn’t always worked. Hard Rock International called on Michael Bay for a frantic commercial showing a frenzied hug involving Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt.

Charles Taylor, professor of marketing at Villanova University, said that many announcements were “busy” and that there was a lot going on. “They pass quickly and it is difficult to collect everything.”

It was true for Mark Nelson, who watched the home game with friends in Chicago. He said that the Hard Rock ad stopped the conversation at the Super Bowl party he was in, but “history has overwhelmed the brand. As one of my friends said,” I didn’t I have no idea what it was for, “” he said.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The Super Bowl continues to attract automakers who are launching new vehicles, and this year almost all automakers have touted an electric car.

Audi showed “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams by singing “Let it go” to promote Audi’s range of electric vehicles. Hummer presented Hummer EV with black and white motion picture advertising touting how quiet but powerful the car is.

Porsche promoted its Taycan electric car with a frantic chase. And Ford showed off its electric Mustang with the help of Idris Elba.

SURREAL HUMOR

A tinge of oddity crept into the barrage of humor and celebrities this year. Quicken Loans Rocket Mortgage had a disturbing ad that showed “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, known for his buffy physique, going home to “be himself” – while undressing his muscles and hair to reveal that ‘he was skinny and bald. TurboTax attempted to link taxation to an improved CGI dance of vacillating knees to a bouncy song, “All People Are Tax People”.

Snickers imagined a world where people sing on the top of a hill (a tribute to a famous coke announcement “Hilltop”) to dig a giant hole and put a giant Snickers in it because the “world is sort of”.

And the animation duo “Rick and Morty” from Adult Swim appealed to Pringle with a meta-ad in which the characters realize that they are stuck in an advertisement for Pringles.

QUIET MESSAGES

Advertisers worked hard to avoid the return of “sadvertising” a few years ago – when Nationwide Insurance made an announcement about a deceased child, among other dark places – and generally avoided polarizing issues like income inequality or immigration as we saw in 2017.

But there were still some serious messages in the mix.

The NFL ran a 60-second ad about the ravages of police violence on families and its Inspire Change initiative, which was created to raise awareness of social justice issues. But some have criticized the announcement as hypocrisy of the league given exile of former player Colin Kaepernick for his activism on similar issues.

Kapernick sparked protests against social and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem during games. “Every attempt by @NFL to rehabilitate its image with black viewers will sound hollow until Kaepernick is still signed by an NFL team,” tweeted Rashad Robinson, president of the Color of Change rights group. “You can’t co-opt his message and blackball him at the same time.”

Microsoft introduced Katie Sowers, the first Super Bowl coach. And New York Life focused on the different types of love in its announcement. Verizon called on Harrison Ford to deliver an announcement welcoming first responders.

Google’s announcement stood out. It features a man who remembers his wife, using the Google Assistant feature to retrieve old photos of her and her past vacation.

Courtney Effinger, watching the game with her family outside of Detroit, Michigan, liked the announcement.

“It hit the heartbeat,” she said. The ad worked because few ads took the “silent” approach this year, said Paul Argenti, professor of corporate communications at Dartmouth College.

“That’s why it stands out, it’s a bit slower and focused on a social theme,” he said.

