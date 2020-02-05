The best advice Jonah Hill Beanie Feldstein has ever given about acting

Jonah HillThe success came from his breakout appearances in Superbad, Moneyball, Knocked Up and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Hill’s start in the industry was undoubtedly a good one, but he may have competition from another member of his family. Beanie FeldsteinThe actor’s younger sister caused a sensation with her critically acclaimed roles in Lady Bird and Booksmart. She is even one of the moderators for the upcoming Academy Awards. It’s not uncommon for Hollywood to have siblings and relatives pursuing the same dreams, but it can get ugly at times.

This does not seem to be the case for Hill and Feldstein, who consider themselves “best friends”. Feldstein shared this feeling when she talked about her brother’s engagement to Gianna Santos. “Oh my god, I mean, he’s my best friend in the world, so I’m always excited for him,” said the actress.

Jonah Hill gave Beanie Feldstein a comedic look

Since Feldstein has just started acting, it is not surprising that her big brother gave her some advice about her career. Feldstein recently shared her favorite piece of advice that he gave her. While filming Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, he offered her important news for the comedy.

“The best advice he ever gave me was:” No joke is precious. “When we did Neighbors 2, he actually said: Just because comedies work that way. It was such good advice because you over-filmed and they cut it off,” Feldstein told us.

The actress continued that she and her brother give each other advice all the time, especially with family engagements. In fact, her brothers gave her the stage name that she uses today. Although her first name is Elizabeth, she chose the childhood nickname “Beanie” instead.

The Feldstein family has been involved in entertainment for some time, as Hill and Feldstein’s parents both have connections to the industry. Her father Richard Feldstein is a tour accountant at Guns N’Roses and her mother Sharon Lyn is a costume designer and fashion stylist. Her eldest brother, Jordan Feldstein, was the manager of Maroon 5, but he died of a blood clot in 2017 at the age of 40.

Feldstein started acting in 2002 when she made her first television appearance on the sitcom My Wife and Kids. In addition to her role as a moderator at the Oscars, Feldstein has a busy future. Her next projects will be the upcoming drama The Humans and her performance of Monica Lewinsky in the FX anthology American Crime Story: Impeachment.