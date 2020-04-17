The best alternatives to join your friends via video chat, from karaoke to cooking

Just a month away from being embarrassed, being new starts to wear a little thin – especially when it comes to socializing.

It may have been interesting to meet Zomit or quarantine drinks a few weeks ago during Facetime, but now the disturbing events as more than one person are trying to speak simultaneously (and subsequently, “Excuse me, what?”, “What happened?” ? ”,“ I said ”,“ Oh, you go! ”) Is enough to push the pause for everything.

So how do you get started without losing your mind? Here are the top options for our alternative activities to try video chat to keep your social life.

Cooking Mobile

Everyone loves at least one who loves cooking (and I hope how good it is). See if you can convince them to run a virtual cooking workshop for a group of you. All you have to do is select an instruction and send the list of ingredients in advance (the command to delete the hardest resources – so the flour and toilet paper are out).

It can be hosted on any of the video chat programs you want. All you have to do is stick the chef’s head so you can always see them on the screen, even if someone else is making a rocket. Ask them to talk and follow the instructions step by step, so cook them all together. And voila! Once it’s ready, you can sit down together.

Page all friends who secretly like to be famous chefs

exams

Read more

Exams don’t often go away just because of access to pubs. There are many ways to get involved, or by creating your own, using a site like myquiz.org and inviting your friends or joining a pre-existing collection – The Staying Inn (می TheStayingInn) virtual pub, for example, every Saturday. The night hosts the tavern competition.

There are also other themed exams you can try with your friends: Child.org is currently hosting a large number of them, focusing on everything from Harry Potter and the Lord of the Rings to Gavin, Stacey and Girls. medium. Register at spectacularpubquizzes.com.

Book Club

If you are currently part of a book club, move it to a virtual one. If not, why not start one? It’s not that people don’t have the time to read … Choose a book, order it for everyone (prioritize independent book sellers that you can prioritize) and set a date. To make things easier, choose someone who can prepare the questions in advance to continue the conversation, as well as help with questions from specific people (helping to eradicate “after you”). “,” No, after you! “Curse video chat).

Left created with Sketch.

It was created right with Sketch.

Tasting sessions

Coordinate ordering the same crate of craft beer, wine, or artisanal cheeses – whatever floats your boat. Then set aside a night where you can all do a virtual tasting, trying the same ones and comparing notes over video. It has the added of bonus of supporting smaller suppliers (and gives you the perfect excuse to go to town on the fancy booze/snacks).

It’s not drinking alone if it’s over Zoom

Meditate

If you already do some regular meditation practice, invite friends who might be interested to join you. Even if it’s just through a screen, doing it with others gives the whole thing a different, more focused energy. Using an app like Insight Timer also lets you see how many other people in the world are meditating at the same time as you (and provides a wide selection of gongs to choose from, always handy).

Board games

If you have the same board games as some of your circle already, there’s no reason you can’t have a virtual games night. Get into teams and set up the board so that you move the other players’ pieces forward as well as your own. If you live with someone so you can be on the same team, so much the better – it means the video delay doesn’t slow down your efforts. Games like Articulate and Cranium work particularly well.

Set up a virtual board game night

Movie night

Watch more

Watching a film with friends is one of life’s great joys, and you can recreate it during the era of lock-down in several ways. If you and your posse have Netflix, download Netflix Party for free – it synchronizes video playback and adds group chat so you can watch together while having a natter. Alternatively, go more low-tech and manually synchronise starting your favourite film at the same time (by saying “press play NOW!” over the phone). Then, either chat through it using your messaging app of choice, eg Whatsapp, or go even more old skool and wait till the film’s finished before ringing them up for a debrief.

Karaoke

Once you’re on a video chat, take it in turns to find a backing track and lyrics and then belt out your favourite song into a hairbrush. The key here is to enable the original sound – apps like Zoom are designed around the volume of a regular speaking voice and cut off any noise that’s too loud unless you adjust the settings. Extra points for those who go the whole hog with wigs/props/costumes etc.

.