The best appearances of the 2020 Grammys show business

US rapper Lil Nas X and South Korean boy band BTS perform during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. – AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – The 2020 Grammys offered a wide range of performances, including pop star hits, old school homages, and some surprising group acts.

Here is an overview of the most important stage moments of the night:

Rappers surprise on stage

It was a crazy night for rap, with genre benders Lil Nas X and Tyler, the creator, who delivered eclectic performances that kept the audience busy.

Lil Nas X – who won two awards that night – delivered a wild rendition of his crossover hit Old Town Road with a coterie of guest stars.

He started the tune on a rotating set that paid homage to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, whose shirt was visible in the background.

A banjo-playing, bandana-wearing diploma appeared on stage with the K-pop superstars BTS, country star Billy Ray Cyrus and none other than rapper Nas.

Tyler, the creator, gave an energetic pyrotechnic performance while wearing a pink and magenta color block suit and a blonde cup-cut wig.

Boyz II Men and R&B legend Charlie Wilson accompanied the 28-year-old artist on stage.

Shortly afterwards, the artist won the Grammy for the best rap album – a win that he was pleased about and also expressed his concern about the pigeon holes.

“Half of me feel that the rap nomination is a compliment,” he told the journalists backstage.

“It’s a shame that we, and I mean people who look like me, always do something that affects the genre … they always put us in a rap or an urban category.”

“I don’t like this urban word. It’s just a politically correct way of saying the N word.”

Kill pop divas

Pop princess Ariana Grande reached the Grammys in a cloud of blue-gray tulle.

But when she came on stage, she ended up in skimpy pink lingerie, danced on a bed with her dancers and threw a sexy pajama party.

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato performs during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. – AFP pic

Grande performed a medley of her hits: From Imagine she went to My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music – the bridge to her own song 7 Rings, which strongly depends on the show melody.

She ended the album with a thank you, the mega hit of her album of the same name.

It was a triumphant return to the Grammys stage for the 26-year-old, who withdrew from an appearance last year over a dispute with producers over what she would sing.

The singer Demi Lovato is on her way back after an overdose in 2018. Today she performed for the first time since then and sang Anyone – a song she told NBC News when she almost died as a “cry for help”.

After she seemed to choke on the first notes, 27-year-old Lovato had to start again. As she continued, there were tears on her face.

“Nobody listens to me, nobody listens to me,” she sang in a rough, powerful voice. “Please send me someone. Lord, is there someone? I need someone.”

Her voice rose and when it was over the audience jumped up in the Staples Center. Welcome back, Demi.

The tributes rule

It was a tribute to the Grammys, which was an emotional musical tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle by artists such as DJ Khaled, John Legend and Meek Mill.

Hussle, an Eritrean American who was born Ermias Asghedom, was shot dead in March last year, causing a wave of sadness in Los Angeles and among his superstars.

Aerosmith and Run DMC will perform during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. – AFP pic

The homage included a reproduction of Higher, Hussle’s Grammy-winning song with Khaled and Legend, which they performed with a gospel choir, as projections of the rapper image alongside that of Bryant, who presided over the stage.

Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter accident this morning, also received a greeting from Lizzo, one of the brightest stars of the night, who started Grammy Night by setting the theme of the evening: “Tonight is for Kobe”.

Usher, wearing a shiny jacket and tight pants, brought Prince a musical love letter when FKA Twigs impressed with a pole dance.

The protegee of the late pop icon, Sheila E, shimmered in a glittering green pants suit as she hit drum solos.

And the seasoned rockers Aerosmith added a medley of their greatest hits to the nostalgia, including Walk This Way.

The rap act Run-DMC accompanied her on stage, where another Bryant jersey waved – another wordless tribute to the legendary Laker. – AFP