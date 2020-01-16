The best areas of London to buy a house in 2020

It is a dream for all Londoners – in fact one day owning their own home.

The capital is a great place to own property, both for living and as an investment, and as house prices have remained stable in recent years as wage growth has increased, it becomes more affordable to buy actually a property in the capital.

London has also seen a growing demand for rental properties, but a low supply of inventory, resulting in higher rents – ideal if you want to make money as a homeowner.

So if you’re looking to take the plunge and buy a house, here are the best places to buy in 2020, according to London Portico real estate agents.

Barking and Dagenham

Average house price: £ 318,527

Average rental yield: 5.4%

Offering great value and high rental yields, Barking and Dagenham are expected to be boosted by future regeneration and investment projects, including building permits that have been obtained for up to 10,800 new homes and shopping and leisure centers. , community and health care in Barking Riverside.

Sutton

Average house price:£ 387,286

Average rental yield: 4.4 percent

With more than £ 410 million invested since 2012, Sutton is home to more than 6,800 companies and is expected to open up new development and investment opportunities that should further unlock economic growth.

The small Sutton district centers have retained a village-like atmosphere in Greater London, making it a particularly attractive place to live and invest.

Havering

Average house price: £ 392,031

Average rental yield: 4.9%

Crossrail arrives in Havering with three Elizabeth Line stations from Romford to Harold Wood, which should drive up house prices. The borough’s riparian zone is undergoing a particularly significant regeneration, which makes it a high place of the property.

Ilford

Average house price: £ 421,226

Average rental yield: 5.5%

Offering great opportunities for new buyers and investors, Ilford has become a prominent suburban location and has the highest average rental yields on the list. Once Ilford station is connected to the Elizabeth line, there will be a train every five minutes during rush hour in central London.

Newham

Average house price: £ 445,425

Average rental yield: 4.9%

Newham has experienced significant regeneration since the 2012 Olympics, and much of the growth has meant that the borough has seen substantial house price increases and rental yields higher than the typical London average.

Redbridge

Average house price: £ 488,632

Average rental yield: 5 percent

According to Homes & Property, house price increases in Redbridge are expected to outpace other London boroughs by 17% over the next five years. This gives home buyers and investors a chance to see impressive capital growth.

It is a particularly family-friendly district of London with about a quarter of the district covered by green spaces, and has 14 primary schools classified as exceptional by Ofsted.

Hounslow

Average house price: £ 497,758

Average rental yield: 4.7%

Although it is one of the most expensive boroughs on the list, Hounslow offers larger homes at lower prices, which are hard to find in Greater London.

With access to highly rated schools and green spaces, Hounslow is a particularly attractive location for families.

Tower hamlets

Average house price: £ 545,550

Average rental yield: 4 percent

Housing one of the most varied demographic characteristics, Tower Hamlets has a wide range of properties and a large number of large buildings are in preparation, illustrating the growth and development of the borough.

Preferred areas like Canary Wharf are driving up the average property price, but there are more affordable options popular with young families in the east.

Average house price data was obtained from Rightmove and average rental yield data was obtained from Portico as of December 16, 2019.

.