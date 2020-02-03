The best budget for Bluetooth speakers 2020: affordable portable speakers that you can use to play the music

Looking for great wireless sound with a small budget? You will be happy to hear that you have a choice. Nowadays, just as expensive as a drink, you can take one of the best Bluetooth speakers in this list and be proud of your music selection.

But the wide range of choices means it’s easy to make a mistake and become a guy if you’re not careful, and while we’re not talking about spending a huge amount of money here, we’re not spending any money at all on a loudspeaker that sounds like two wasps fighting for the last drop of sugary syrup at the bottom of a coke can, money is wasted, and nobody wants that.

Instead, keep reading to find a budget Bluetooth speaker that is really worth spending your money on. We have also found the best-priced online for you.

Best budget Bluetooth speakers: the louder choice

It is possible to spend a ridiculously small amount of money on a Bluetooth speaker, but you shouldn’t do that. We have put one £ 30 speaker on our list, but it is a real outlier – most speakers with that kind of money are terrible.

We recommend that you expand your budget to just under £ 100, after which the quality increases exponentially and the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 comes into the picture. This is a dinky, incredibly solid grenade-like speaker that sounds enormously better than any other speaker you can buy for comparable money. Buy it – you won’t regret it.

Best budget Bluetooth speakers: what you need to know

Your budget may be fairly modest, but that is no reason to accept mediocre performance. The battle for your pocket money is such that you can actually buy a great speaker for not much money – as long as you are smart.

That means sticking to those brands with a proven track record: JBL, Ultimate Ears and Audio Pro may not be well-known names across the country, but do a fleeting Google and you will soon discover that they are very well respected in the audio world. That doesn’t necessarily mean that every speaker that makes the company is gold, but it’s a good place to start.

You should also consider whether you want a loudspeaker that works everywhere or a loudspeaker that probably sits and stays in one place in the house and therefore can work on mains. Going really fast requires a lot of power, so many of the loudest Bluetooth speakers only work on mains, but there are now a lot of battery-powered speakers that sound great.

In general, the later the Bluetooth version of a speaker is, the theoretically the better the sound quality. That said, having the latest version of Bluetooth (5.0) does not automatically mean that a speaker sounds great, just that it can receive a higher quality signal. Look for one of the audio specific Bluetooth codecs, such as aptX or even aptX HD, and you will at least know that audio quality was a major concern during development, which is a good sign.

Ultimately, however, the evidence lies in listening, and we did that for you. So if you are looking for the best Bluetooth speaker, battery or mains powered, for not a lot of money, we have a recommendation for you.

The best Bluetooth budget speakers you can buy

(Image credit: UE)

1. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

The strongest, best sounding Bluetooth speaker you can buy for less than £ 100

Price: £ 89 / $ 99.99 | Bluetooth version: NA | Battery life: 13 hours | IP value: IP67 | Dimensions: 10.4 x 9.5 x 9.5 cm | Weight: 420g

Very compact

Surprisingly large, powerful sound

Nothing considering the size and price

If you’re looking for a budget Bluetooth speaker with an extra portion of great, this small sonic hand grenade is for you. Yes, you can even buy cheaper speakers, but the build quality and the big, heavy sound of the Wonderboom 2 make it a true performance-per-pound champion.

The IP67 classification means that it is officially dustproof and waterproof. Do you have some sand or mud on it? Just rinse it under a tap. This thing even floats, so it can rock with you in the pool or tub.

The loop at the top means you can click it to the roof of your tent when the rain comes, and the special outdoor sound mode increases the audio so that everyone in the field can hear. A brilliant option, especially for this price.

(Credit balance: Audio Pro)

2. Audio Pro Addon T3

Chunkier than most, but, boy, this is a great sounding Bluetooth speaker

Price: £ 120 / $ 149 | Bluetooth version: 4.0 | Battery life: 30 hours | IP value: Not applicable Dimensions: 12 x 23 x 14 cm | Weight: 2kg

Great sound

Great battery and build quality

Bigger and heavier than most

We love Audio Pro. With a few notable exceptions (the guitar amplifier-like Drumfire and cylindrical A10), the products all look like larger or smaller versions of the same speaker. And that’s great for us: the design is simple but Scandinavian stylish and extremely solid.

The T3 is more or less the smallest speaker in the range, and really the cheapest in real life, but it is still quite thick and heavy for a portable speaker. At least it has a carrying handle and the excellent battery life is a great reward for those who want to lug the speaker – just like the sound.

There are lots of great basses here, but these are seamlessly integrated into rich midtones and clear treble, and everything comes with the kind of punchy enthusiasm that makes it impossible to resist ticking – or even headbanging.

(Credit: JBL credit)

3. JBL GO 2

A ridiculously affordable option that won’t disappoint you at a festival

Price: £ 30 / $ 29.95 | Bluetooth version: 4.1 Battery life: 5 hours | IP value: IPX7 | Dimensions: 7.1 x 8.6 x 3.2 cm | Weight: 180g

Small and cheap

Clear, surprising bass sound

Small battery

If your priorities when buying a Bluetooth speaker are that it is very small and very affordable, then the JBL GO 2 is for you. It has the appearance of a bar of soap, although one is available in 12 different colors (including good old black) and is small enough to fit in your jeans pocket.

Sound is surprisingly good, considering the size and price, with good clarity and weight. The only real problem is the five-hour battery life, which is much lower than most. On the other hand, it is really exceptionally cheap.

(Credit: JBL credit)

4. Charge the JBL 4

A tough budget Bluetooth speaker that sounds great

Price: £ 140 / $ 180 | Bluetooth version: 4.2 Battery life: 8 p.m. IP value: IPX7 | Dimensions: 9.5 x 22 x 9.3 cm | Weight: 960g

Tough and fat

Excellent sound

Others are bassier

The flashy colors may look a bit childish, but the Charge 4 is also available in black and combines great sound with full waterproofing to a depth of up to 1.5 meters.

Chlorinated and salt water is also great and the Charge 4 can take a beating, thanks to the sturdy, robust design. It plays for 20 hours and at higher volumes than its predecessor, due to the larger battery. In other words, this is the perfect portable speaker for festivals, beaches and swimming pools.

The sound is also surprisingly refined. The Charge 4 is really good at digging up details and texture, and there is great clarity and rhythmic drive. Those who expect artificially improved bass may be a little disappointed, but if you really want to grow up, you can connect up to 100 JBL speakers and have them play the same track. That is perhaps louder than the main stage of the festival.

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG Xboom Go PK7

Looks like Wall-e, sounds surprisingly good

Price: £ 130 / $ 129.99 | Bluetooth version: aptX HD | Battery life: 10 p.m. IP value: IPX5 | Dimensions: 16.7 x 32 x 15.2 cm | Weight: 2.95 kg

Large, powerful sound

Flashing lights

Flashing lights

Less waterproof than some

This peculiar-looking speaker (someone else has the feeling that they are looking into the eyes of Wall-e?) Is larger than most on this list, has a larger battery and has lights that flash with the music. Huge gimmick? Of course, but a huge gimmick can be fun every so often.

AptX Bluetooth ensures that your music comes to the speaker in a very high quality, and the PK7 gets the most out of the signal with a really large, open sound and lots of public-pleasant bass.

The only problem here, apart from the relative weight of the thing, is that it is splash-proof rather than well-waterproof – although we cannot imagine that this is a huge problem for most people.

(Credit balance: Amazon)

6. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)

The most affordable Echo speaker sounds better than you probably expect

Price: £ 50 / $ 49.99 | Bluetooth version: 4.0 | Battery life: 10 p.m. IP value: Not applicable Dimensions: 4.3 x 10 x 10 cm | Weight: 300g

Serious smarts for little money

Clear, solid sound

Not portable

The obvious reason to get an Echo Dot is to add Alexa cheaply to every room in the house. But moreover it is actually a surprisingly musical little speaker for the money.

It’s louder than you might think, and the skinny, thin sound of the previous models has been replaced by real bass notes, full voices and smoother treble. No, you shouldn’t consider this a serious sound system, but it’s a great little speaker for soundtracking your latest kitchen experiment.

And you can use Alexa to set timers, convert grams to grams, translate ingredient names, dim your smart lights, send music to other Alexa-enabled speakers in the house, tell terrible jokes and of course control your tunes . “Alexa, play Chop Suey.”

(Credit: Tivoli)

7. Tivoli Andiamo

This cylindrical loudspeaker from Scandinavia sounds just as good as it looks

Price: £ 149 / $ 149 | Bluetooth version: 3.0 | Battery life: 8 p.m. IP value: Not applicable Dimensions: 5.5 x 14 x 14 cm | Weight: 720g

Fast, powerful sound

Unusual looks and solid construction

Styling does not suit everyone

One look at the Andiamo and you could assume that it is a Bang & Olufsen speaker, especially if you have never heard the name Tivoli. Of course, it is not wrong to be a B & O product, especially for this relatively wallet-friendly price, although it does entail certain sonic expectations.

The good news is that the Andiamo sounds as good as it looks and sounds much louder than you would expect. It is also bassy, ​​but in a balanced, integrated way, and has the rhythmic sensibilities of a serious speaker.

Some may find the styling not to their taste, but don’t be fooled into thinking that this is not a good piece of kit, because it is.

(Image credit: UE)

8. Ultimate ears roll 2

A backpack-friendly option for a rough and ready festival

Price: £ 80 / $ 99.99 | Bluetooth version: NA | Battery life: 9 am | IP value: IPX7 | Dimensions: 13.5 x 13.5 x 4 cm | Weight: 330g

Extra portable and packable

Enthusiastic sound

Others are bassier

Undoubtedly the most portable speaker in the excellent Ultimate Ears range, the disc-shaped Roll 2 is lightweight, slim and waterproof up to 1 meter. It even comes with its own miniature rubber ring so that it can float around the pool and pump tunes away.

A handy function of the Roll 2 is a battery check; by pressing both volume buttons, it tells you how much power you have left. Perfect if you would like to listen to Iron Maiden’s 18-minute epic Empire Of The Clouds without worrying about battery life.

