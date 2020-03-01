the-best-cosplay-from-c2e2-2020

There are only so many places in the world you can dress up as a Disney princess or a villain from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” without anyone batting an eye, so it’s no surprise that countless cosplayers took advantage at the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo this weekend.
The floor at McCormick Place was packed not only with pop culture fans looking to check out the latest and greatest, but sci-fi soldiers, ironclad monster hunters, comic book bad guys and others dressed up as their favorite characters.
Here were some of our favorite costumes from the weekend. All photographs were taken by Tyler LaRiviere for the Sun-Times.
Scarecrow
What: Classic Batman villain
Cosplayer: Ashlee Caltoff
Blue X-Wing Fighter Pilot
What: Pilot from the “Star Wars” universe
Cosplayer: Phillip Rodriguez
Shredder
What: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” villain
Cosplayer: John Valentine
Edward Scissorhands
What: Titular character in “Edward Scissorhands”
Cosplayer: Floral Galaxy Cosplay
Mayor of Halloween Town
What: Character from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
Cosplayer: Brena Hernandez
Princess Anastasia
What: Disney princess from 1997 film “Anastasia”
Cosplayer: Taylor Smith
Pukei-Pukei
What: A character from video game “Monster Hunter World”
Cosplayer: Heather Cowie
Rocketeer
What: Titular hero from 1991 film “The Rocketeer”
Cosplayer: Andrew Hendrickson
Soldier from Infinity
What: A character from the board game “Infinity”
Cosplayer: Gena Sobolev
Rude Frenchmen
What: Characters from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
Cosplayers: Christian Woller (left); Jerry Hersil (center); Nathan Hersil (right)
The Predator
What: Alien villain from “Predator”
Cosplayer: Isaac Casdrejon
Maleficent
What: Classic Disney villain, evil fairy
Cosplayer: William Swift
Captain Rex
What: Soldier in Star Wars animated show “The Clone Wars”
Cosplayer: Hunter Smoke
Ultimecia
What: Character from “Final Fantasy VIII” video game
Cosplayer: Brooke Stenz
Lola Bunny
What: Looney Tunes hoopster from “Space Jam”
Cosplayer: Afrodyte Charlotte
Visitor Shock Trooper
What: Soldier from “V: The Original Miniseries”
Cosplayer: Dan Venske