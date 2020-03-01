the-best-cosplay-from-c2e2-2020

There are only so many places in the world you can dress up as a Disney princess or a villain from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” without anyone batting an eye, so it’s no surprise that countless cosplayers took advantage at the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo this weekend.

The floor at McCormick Place was packed not only with pop culture fans looking to check out the latest and greatest, but sci-fi soldiers, ironclad monster hunters, comic book bad guys and others dressed up as their favorite characters.

Here were some of our favorite costumes from the weekend. All photographs were taken by Tyler LaRiviere for the Sun-Times.

Scarecrow

What: Classic Batman villain

Cosplayer: Ashlee Caltoff

Blue X-Wing Fighter Pilot

What: Pilot from the “Star Wars” universe

Cosplayer: Phillip Rodriguez

Shredder

What: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” villain

Cosplayer: John Valentine

Edward Scissorhands

What: Titular character in “Edward Scissorhands”

Cosplayer: Floral Galaxy Cosplay

Mayor of Halloween Town

What: Character from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Cosplayer: Brena Hernandez

Princess Anastasia

What: Disney princess from 1997 film “Anastasia”

Cosplayer: Taylor Smith

Pukei-Pukei

What: A character from video game “Monster Hunter World”

Cosplayer: Heather Cowie

Rocketeer

What: Titular hero from 1991 film “The Rocketeer”

Cosplayer: Andrew Hendrickson

Soldier from Infinity

What: A character from the board game “Infinity”

Cosplayer: Gena Sobolev

Rude Frenchmen

What: Characters from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

Cosplayers: Christian Woller (left); Jerry Hersil (center); Nathan Hersil (right)

The Predator

What: Alien villain from “Predator”

Cosplayer: Isaac Casdrejon

Maleficent

What: Classic Disney villain, evil fairy

Cosplayer: William Swift

Captain Rex

What: Soldier in Star Wars animated show “The Clone Wars”

Cosplayer: Hunter Smoke

Ultimecia

What: Character from “Final Fantasy VIII” video game

Cosplayer: Brooke Stenz

Lola Bunny

What: Looney Tunes hoopster from “Space Jam”

Cosplayer: Afrodyte Charlotte

Visitor Shock Trooper

What: Soldier from “V: The Original Miniseries”

Cosplayer: Dan Venske