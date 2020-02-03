The best deals for men at Outerknown’s Semi-Annual Sale

If you like Outerknown, now is the time to shop. If you’ve never tried the Kelly Slater brand, now is the time to shop.

When celebrities start their own clothing brands, they fall on a spectrum between the Kanye West route, on which they name the company and rely on this recognition, and the Kelly Slater route, on which they restrain themselves and the clothing let’s do the talking.

We prefer the latter. That said, we prefer Outerknown, which started as an environmentally friendly, surf-inspired niche line, but has expanded to include everything from sustainable jeans to boiled wool blazers. Whether you’re familiar with them or haven’t tried them yet, now is the time to buy them as they do a semi-annual sale with a discount of up to 60%.

The above wool blazers are a perfect travel option for $ 130 and go well with the $ 47 Nomad Oxford shirts. If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, we’ve wrapped up winter in their signature blanket shirts, which are now $ 75 cheaper, but the classic trainer jacket made of extremely unclassified wool is another must-have in cold weather, $ 210 off. If you’re only here for the cheapest, buy a $ 24 polo shirt made from hemp organic cotton and the “Give a Damn” dad hat made from recycled fishing nets.

The sale runs until February 9th, so you can take your time, but as a quick scan shows, the best sizes in the best pieces are sold quickly. So don’t wait until the dreaded “sold out” sticker appears.

