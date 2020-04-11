The best drama TV shows

Screenshot: Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls are pre-loaded with very high barriers to entry – potential viewers should be familiar with the pop culture arcade, be prepared to analyze a tolerant and fast-paced fire dialogue against the couple, but also one of the quietest pleasant scenes. 2000s. Best for the WB’s subsequent Dawson Creek small-town-drama boom, the Gilmore Girls received a lighter and kinder tone than Dawson or One Tree Hill, emphasizing the sharp, distinctive voices of its creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Along with his wife, Daniel Palladino, Sherman-Palladino led the story of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel), a mother and daughter of similar age (Lorelai was a teenage mother, much to the displeasure of her WASPy parents). Kelly Bishop and Edward Herrmann) give them an unparalleled, friendly garden. Star Hollow, in Connecticut, surrounded Lorelai and Rory with kooky-supporting players, along with best friends / partner groups like sparring partners such as Srogie St James (Melissa McCarthy) and Lane Kim (Keiko Agena). / romantic interests Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki) – to make Star Hollow a mansion away from home for Gilmores. Casting is one of the deepest benches in recent television history (and that’s without mentioning Rory’s school units, especially Lisa Weil’s irreplaceable frenemy Paris Geller), but it all goes back to the solid core of Lorelai, Rory, Emily (Bishop). and Richard (Herrmann), the Thursday dinner crew, the same Gilmore Girls, and the experts are worth watching in the same way. (Erik Adams)

