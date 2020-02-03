The best films, TV, books and music for February

Nicolas Cage encounters an alien presence in “Color Out of Space”

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook's comprehensive insight into the key cultural events of the month

(RE) WATCH: Survivor: War Winner

For the 40th (!) Anniversary of the Desert Island Reality Show, previous winners will receive a $ 2 million prize – and the option to use so-called fire tokens or coins to “earn benefits” during the game can . (February 12, CBS)

Returning TV shows: Desus & Mero (February 3, Showtime), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (February 6, NBC), Homeland (February 9, Showtime), Narcos: Mexico (February 13, Showtime), last week tonight with John Oliver (February 16, HBO), better call Saul (February 23, AMC) and The Walking Dead (February 23, AMC)

DISCOVER: thorn thicket

If you like crime games – also known as half of modern television – these anthologies / dramas by Andy Greenwald (Legion), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Goes Home Alone at Night) and Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) could be your dramatic solution his. For the first year, the show follows an investigator (Rosario Dawson) trying to solve her sister’s murder in a small border town.

New TV shows: Lego Masters (Feb. 5, Fox), Locke & Key (Feb. 7, Netflix), Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Feb. 7, Apple + … basically these are the guys from It’s Always Sunny who) make a Silicon Valley. Type Show), High Fidelity (February 14, Hulu) and Al Pacino pursue Nazis in Hunters (February 21, Prime Video)

ENJOY: Guns Akimbo

It is Daniel Radcliffe, who is literally involved in a vengeance campaign with his arms shot at the hands, which is transmitted over the Internet. One would normally wonder if “from Deathgasm’s director” was a warning, but this 2015 film was incredibly funny. (February 28)

BUY / RENT: Color Out of Space

Nicolas Cage at his best in this H.P. Lovecraft adjustment when a meteor crash on a rural farm causes strange mutations. The only stranger as Cage in this film could be the enigmatic director Richard Stanley, who, according to The Island of Dr. Moreau was blacklisted by Hollywood in 1996. (February 25)

Other Blu-ray releases: Ford vs. Ferrari (February 11), Jojo Rabbit (February 18), Knives Out (February 25)

READ: In the land of the people

A treatise on the time before MeToo in top-class men’s magazines (GQ, Esquire) and in the literary world from the perspective of a young woman in the 90s. It also offers insights into the working relationship between the author Adrienne Miller and David Foster Wallace. (February 11)

LISTEN: Tame Impala

In the five years since their last album, the status of this Australian psychedelic pop act has grown exponentially – they are now regular guests on the festival circuit, Rihanna has covered one of their tracks and Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker has worked with Lady Gaga. Kanye, Travis Scott and Mark Ronson. The slow rush marks the group’s welcome and familiar return to dreamy fuzz-pop landscapes. (14th of February)

More new music: Green Day (February 7), Nada Surf (February 7), Best Coast (February 21), Grimes (February 21), Guided by Voices (February 21), Yacht Rock Revue (February 21), Football Mom (February 28)