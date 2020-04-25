The best five blenders under $ 50

If you’re looking for a device to make up your morning smoothie and make a bunch of frozen margaritas at the end, the best blenders under $ 50 can do more than meet the demands of the average kitchen without sacrificing performance. Or comfort.

Note on Watts

Most high-quality blenders advertise their strength on a watt basis, but this is actually not the best indicator of performance – everything from the shape of the blender to the length of the blade can affect how well the blender works. In fact, watts measure the energy that a motor needs and not what it produces. But even though higher carriers don’t exactly guarantee it will work better, it does mean longer shelf life for your blender because there’s less effort on the engine. For this reason, if you plan to use your blender frequently, a higher watt option (think 500+ watts for the marble model) is a smart investment.

Size and capacity

Whether you’re eating, feeding, or frequently entertaining, the full-size marble model will serve you best, with standard jar sizes ranging from 48 to 64 ounces, although more compact models of 40 ounces are popular. If you are for one reason, a personal blender is an incredibly diverse option, since you can blend in and then use the same jar as a mug for a purpose. Plus, you can use it to make smoothies or small pesto batches without the hassle of a full-size jug that will only fill halfway through. The only downside is that you are limited to blending groups if you decide to try a recipe for creamy soup, and their low absorption means they can go down earlier with heavy use. But if you have a budget, your value can’t be beat.

With that in mind, it’s time to do some shopping. These five blenders under $ 50 proved to be a cut above the rest.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. Best of all: Easy to clean multifunctional blender

This oyster blender crushes expensive competitors with a package of 16 speeds from muffin to mashed potatoes, with settings for various types of smoothies and even an “easy to clean” function. The strong 40 gram borosilicate glass bowl is safe for a dishwasher and the four-tooth stainless steel blade is strong enough to take frozen fruit and ice (although it is advisable to wash the blades by hand). Another nice feature: the lid has a removable filler cap for adding ingredients as you go. This choice is also backed by a 10-year warranty. Reviewers echoed that this is one powerful blender, and one buyer reported, “What I like most is how easy it is to disassemble and clean after each use. No problems with liquidity or breakage of parts. Great device for the price!”

2. Most versatile: A surface blender with a forward cup you can also blend in

Another formidable budget-friendly option, the Hamilton Wave Wave Blender Crusher offers 12 user-friendly functions (including salsa setting). The 40-ounce glass bowl contains a “mess-free” lid that has a small nozzle with the top for easy pouring, making it easy to add ingredients as you blend. The BPA Travel Jar is a 20g personal blender clutch with a perfect lid for busy days, post workout shakes or whipping up small sauce packs without dropping the full size coffee, and it has dimensions marked on the side so you can insure your eyeball needs. Best of all? All attachments – bowl, travel jar and blades – are dishwasher safe.

3. Best meal preparation: One-click blender with two cutting bowls

This diverse Ninja food blender array comes with a large 48-ounce jug and a 16-ounce cutting bowl that does a quick job of dice and patties. BPA-free plastic containers have smooth bases and come with their own storage lids, so you can prepare your ingredients and leave them in the fridge until you prepare to cook without creating any additional tools for them to do later. (But when you do, they can go straight into the dishwasher.) One review testified that their “stable workhorse” faced seven years of regular use managing the totality of temperature and consistency, adding that “you can’t beat the price and I think if you’re on a budget horizon “Flexible and creative, this is the way to go!” While the Volta is slightly lower than this one, it can still grind, crush, blend and even chop easily.

And if you’re willing to spend a little more, Ninja also offers an amazing three-piece blender set.

4. Best personal blender: A strong option that is great for small spaces

Although it is slightly but intense. One buyer was excited that Oster’s personal blender “chopped ice, frozen fruits and greens like nobody’s business!” It boasts a smaller footprint than a regular blender for the desk surface, making it ideal for crowded kitchens or parties that want to blend in and go. The 20g BPA-free plastic bottle is measured to fit most vehicle holders, and its lid has a carry-on lifestyle carrier. It’s dishwasher safe, and you can stock up on extra blender bottles so you’ll always have a clean round. The only setting is easy to use, but can take some orientation to find the sweet spot it can trigger. There is also a resettable fuse for safety: If the unit overheats, a built-in sensor gives the time to wait 15 minutes before you can turn it back on, which helps extend its life.

5. Best personal blender in budget: a smaller non-leak model

This budget blender has a low profile and a smaller glass than its competitors, but the powerful little motor blades and stainless steel easily cut sticky peanut butter and frozen bananas. Attached to a 14-gram personal plastic blender, without BPA, is used as a travel goblet, and includes a liquid silica gel seal to prevent liquidity, plus a slag remover to filter seeds and wave pulp. Fans agreed that it was easy to use and easy to clean, with plenty of power available for daily use. “I appreciate the reviews here and so I try to be as objective as I can. This little dynamo is all that,” enthused one buyer. “If you are looking for a personal blender that is difficult to grow, easy to clean and a pleasure to own, look no further.” And that is backed by a lifetime warranty.