The best food delivery kits for every type of person

Cooking is difficult – it takes a lot of energy and a lot of motivation to use that energy. Sure, it can be a relaxing experience at times, but if you’re exhausted all day at work, the last thing you want to do when you get home is to prepare an extensive meal. Why shouldn’t you order the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich (again) and have it on your doorstep in 15 minutes? But the new year is still new and our resolutions are a little fresh in the memory. We want homemade food.

This is where food delivery services come into play. Food subscriptions are nothing new – they have been around for some time – but for many they remain uncharted territory. You are probably best acquainted with Blue Apron and Hello Fresh, the food service OGs. Although they are still popular, new kits are constantly appearing – and they are becoming more and more personal. If you are hesitant to try food delivery for dietary reasons (or if you are just a picky eater), or if you fear meals will repeat, allow the following options to address your concerns. Everyone is easily customizable depending on your needs and desires.

So it’s not like every kit is a mystery box – you have complete control over what you eat. If anything, you’re more inclined to try things that you may never have thought of before, and all with the satisfaction that you did it yourself. And in the immortal words of your co-cook Ina Garten, what is better than that?

The best kit for the aspiring vegan: Purple Carrot

So do you want to be a vegan? Make your lifestyle easier with Purple Carrot, a herbal delivery service. You don’t have to worry about these meals asking for more – most meals are high in protein, which means they fill you up and keep you happy. As part of a collaboration with Tom Brady, the brand also offers “TB12” performance dishes.

The best kit for the demanding kitchen: fresh

Not everyone is a good cook, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn anymore. If you feel uncomfortable with a knife or feel like you could even burn water, Freshly is ideal for those just getting started. The meals are already prepared and usually require little assembly effort. Okay, it doesn’t boil per se, but it’s close enough.

The best kit for the top chef Wannabe: Sun Basket

If you consider yourself a real expert, you will feel like you are in your own cooking show in Sun Basket. The recipes are much more advanced and contain ingredients like fig agrodolce and caraway cabbage (I have no idea what both are). They also offer a variety of meal plans, from paleo to diabetes-friendly, and you can even get unique products like yogurt and broth.

The best kit for the single guy: Home Chef

Ah, the single life. Granted, it can be a little depressing, especially if you sit down to eat a meal all by yourself. But let Home Chef’s meals distract your mind from your lack of something significant – eat your feelings instead! These one-time meals are classic dishes – sun-dried tomato penne, chicken bernaise – and if you happen to find a happy lady, you can adjust your meal plan to two servings at any time.

The best kit for the busy person: daily harvest

Life becomes hectic and sometimes even a meal that has already been prepared is too time-consuming. So if you need something in your system but can’t find time to chop, dice, and cook, make a smoothie instead. Daily Harvest offers 23 smoothie flavors, all packed with ingredients to make you feel good. The food arrives frozen. All you need is to throw it in a blender. Then you can get started. And if you fancy a little more, they also offer harvest bowls, soups and oat bowls.

The best kit for the junkie to take away: devour

If you still can’t bring yourself to stop taking it, let Gobble help you break away from it. Each recipe is designed to be ready in 15 minutes. This means that everything arrives chopped, diced and marinated. You will never order postmates again.

Note: If you shop using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.