The best Great Walks of New Zealand alternative

New Zealand hikers know only too well how their expeditions are at the mercy of the elements.

This is exactly the reality that hundreds of tramps faced this week trying the famous Routeburn and Milford roads after more than a meter of rain fell in Fiordland in just 60 hours.

The Routeburn is now closed for the foreseeable future, the Milford trail until at least the end of February, as well as the Hollyford trail.

It’s not the only runway in New Zealand affected by the elements – large sections of the new Paparoa runway remain closed due to landslides. 944 hikers who had been booked in huts during the first month of the west coast hike were reimbursed.

And, if it’s not the weather, it’s the disease – with closed tracks in the Waitakere and Hunua chains to prevent the spread of Kauri disease.

While many pedestrians will be saddened by the closures, especially the Routeburn Trail, New Zealand has no shortage of other glorious multi-day hikes.

Some of them may not have the official title of a large New Zealand march, but that doesn’t mean they are less spectacular.

And, if we want to keep the long walks, it’s a good idea to spread the love of hiking across the country to protect our gems from being passed.

Abel Tasman Inland Track

Abel Tasman National Park is best known for its coastal trail along secluded bays and coves, but there is also a spectacular inland path through a regenerating and undisturbed forest.

The Abel Tasman Island trail is a quieter alternative to the coastal trail. Photo / Scott Walker, Getty Images

From Marahau to Wainui Bay, the 41.1 kilometer track lasts approximately three days. Expect to hear tui, bellflowers and other wildlife as you walk through some of the best of New Zealand’s bush.

Aotea Track

Much of this hike on the Great Barrier Reef follows ancient kauri and tram routes.

It is a two to three day hike of 25 kilometers, where you can find one of New Zealand’s most endangered lizards: the herringbone skink, as well as the North Island kaka, the Ringed Rail , the Black Petrel, the North Island Robin and the tomtit.

Native forest is still regenerating after logging that occurred between the 1880s and the early 1930s.

Queen Charlotte circuit

Abel Tasman’s quieter cousin, the Queen Charlotte Track in Marlborough is one of the main circuits in New Zealand and is part of the Te Araroa trail.

At one point, it was a competitor to become one of the next big walks, but the honor went to the Hump Ridge trail in Southland.

The trail is 71 kilometers one way from Ship Cove to Anakiwa, and although it is no different from the Abel Tasman, it has fewer visitors.

The Queen Charlotte Track has more lodges than campsites. Photo / provided

The Marlborough Sounds represent over 20% of New Zealand’s coastline. Hiking or mountain biking on the Queen Charlotte Track tends to have more glamping than camping, with more lodges than crowded campsites.

Pouakai circuit

The Pouakai circuit is a two to three day hike on the northern slopes of Mount Taranaki. The 25-kilometer circuit can be traveled in both directions, but it should be borne in mind that this is a track which can become impassable in winter due to snow and ice.

The Pouakai circuit is a two to three day hike on the northern slopes of Mount Taranaki. Photo / Beerpixs, Getty Images

It crosses fields and forests of alpine tufts and the unique swamp of Ahukawakawa, formed by an extrusion of lava around 3,500 years ago. It is an incredible showcase of flora and fauna surviving in acidic soil.

Northwest Stewart Island Tour

Stewart Island has only one major official walk, the Rakiura Trail, but the South Island offers advanced hikers a much more difficult alternative through rugged coasts and rocky headlands.

The North West Circuit is a 125 kilometer track through Rakiura National Park, taking between nine and 11 days.

He is one of the fittest and most experienced hikers due to changing weather conditions, flood prone sections and legendary muddy patches. In exchange, you will get all the solitude you want and a wild view of a largely untouched and windswept island.

Coastal track of Te Paki

Explore the Far North coastline along the Te Paki coastal path

The entire track is 48 kilometers one-way, from Spirits Bay to Te Paki Stream on the west coast, which takes approximately three to four days. Hikers on the Te Araroa Trail then head for the grueling and monotonous walk along 90 Mile Beach to Ahipara.

The coastal track, which can be done in sections, crosses dunes, beaches, swamps and spectacular headlands.

Col Gillespie

The 58-kilometer loop trail in Mount Aspiring National Park is suitable for experienced hikers with river crossing skills, but is a spectacular example of the spectacular scenery of southern New Zealand.

It is not recommended during winter due to snow and ice and the risk of avalanches, and rivers may become impassable after rain.

It takes between two and four days, passing through alpine meadows to riverside forests.

