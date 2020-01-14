The best hot cocktails in Washington DC

Doyle’s blazing hot chocolate at the Dupont Circle Hotel

Dupont Circle Hotel

The cold of January is the perfect reason to indulge in the legendary beverage combination hot and juicy. We’ve already steered you toward the best fireplace bars in DC, and now we’re continuing the series of leisurely drinks with this breakdown of the city’s best cocktails that will keep you warm from the inside all winter, from imaginative toddlers to hoppy ones , hot, buttered rum and much more.

Turns on the Hot Toddy

Almond Toddy from the Service Bar

This warm preparation from the popular service bar combines almond tea with nocino (made from black walnut), Spanish brandy and wormwood.

Winter whispers from Astoria

Fortified wines are brought to the fore in this mixture of rye whiskey and ruby ​​port with Oloroso sherry and brown sugar in Astoria’s Spin on the Toddy in the Sichuan style.

The Pisco Hot Toddy at the Royal

Pisco Hot Toddy from The Royal

Made from pisco, enriched with apples and allspice, roasted pineapple and cinnamon syrup, lemon juice and Angostura bitters. Garnished with a stick of cinnamon, a lemon wedge and a sprig of oregano.

Hot Toddiana from Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Old Grandad BIB Bourbon is mixed with chai tea, maple and lemon in this paradise for whiskey connoisseurs.

Mezcal Toddy from Calico

This smoky version of Sombra Mezcal, ginger honey and Regan’s orange bitter in Calico’s cozy winter garden takes you to Mexico.

The hopped, buttered rum from Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Buttery, chocolate-y goodness

The Flaming Hot Chocolate from Doyle Bar & Lounge

This warm delight combines hot chocolate, cayenne pepper, coffee liqueur and nutmeg in the Doyle Bar at the Dupont Circle Hotel.

Boozy Hot Chocolate from Calico

Blackwell rum, butter chocolate, cinnamon and cherry cream will spoil you.

Hopped, buttered rum from Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Goslings black rum, sherry, bitter ginger, butter, lemon oleo are combined with hops to create a unique interpretation of the traditionally rich winter soil.

Christmas Prince and Chill from Miracle on 7th Street

If you’re already missing out on the holidays, it’s not too late to take this belly-warming cocktail with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, hot red wine chocolate, and vanilla marshmallows.

The mezcal hot toddy and juicy hot chocolate at Calico

Something spicy

Winter spice from the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown

Relax at the fireplace in the Ritz in Georgetown with Virginia Highland whiskey, cognac, spice syrup, lemon juice and hot cider.

Fire tongs from the stall

As traditionally Swiss as you are in DC, Stable says “Hold my Beer” to all other restaurants that try hot cocktails. Try this crazy mix of mulled wine and Goldschlager cinnamon liqueur, then try the whole menu with hot winter drinks, including traditional Swiss mulled wine.

Hot Gin Punch by Dirty Habit

A slightly more refreshing option is this gin punch by Dirty Habit with Monkey 47 Schwarzvald gin, cardamom, bouquet garni and blood orange.

Spice up your life! By Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Season it with this warming blend of red wine, Old Grandad BIB Bourbon, Spanish wormwood, brown sugar and winter spices.