The best hotels in the Bay Area with less than 15 rooms

Private rents are exactly that: private. You don’t have to spend your vacation or weekend vacation hoping that you are the only one who wants to use the sauna.

But even the most luxurious private rentals are not usually put together by a team that devotes part of their lives to help you optimize your vacation time. Want insider suggestions on where to find this cool vineyard under the radar? How to get to a pharmacy? A clean towel? The hotel staff provide this and they are usually not shipped with an Airbnb.

That’s why these five Bay Area hotels and inns, all of which have 15 rooms or fewer, deserve your attention. All the luxury, no hassle.

(Single-threaded)

Single thread

Healdsburg

With three Michelin stars and only five rooms, SingleThread may have the best star-to-occupancy ratio in the world. (“Exquisite” is only just beginning … “, the Michelin inspectors sighed in their review of 2019.) The 11-course menus are functional and material from the adjacent farm, on which savoy cabbage and minuets of cabbage near peas and red tatoi – grow mustard. For foodies who like nothing more than a first-class meal, followed by a nap and a while in a bathtub, SingleThread may be heaven on earth.

(The battery)

The battery

Embarcadero

The Battery is a small luxury hotel with the soul of a small, luxurious private club. It offers guests access to entertaining, exclusive events such as a blender for singles before Valentine’s Day, podium discussions about hiking, and numerous community meals and group yoga classes. The 14 guest rooms are oases of smart industrial design, while the penthouse is a 600 square meter wonderland with a view of the Transamerica building and an “infinity whirlpool on the roof”.

(Milliken Creek Inn & Spa)

Milliken Creek Inn & Spa

Napa

The Milliken with its 12 rooms is the best possible equivalent of owning a piece of Wine Country. Fall asleep in front of the fireplace, on one of the four-poster beds, or during a massage in the privacy of your room (also because the main spa is being renovated). When you’re done, the Napa vineyards are waiting for you.

(Manor house on Sutter)

Mansion on Sutter

Western addition

The Mansion on Sutter is the city equivalent of Milliken Creek and is considered “the only 5-star Victorian-style mansion in San Francisco”. As an exceptional example of a late 19th century residence, the former Payne Mansion made headlines a few years ago as the “most expensive Airbnb in the city”. It changed hands in 2018 and was reopened. Star hotel – packed with Victoriana, as befits an heir to one of the Comstock Silver Kings.

(Seal Cove Inn)

Seal Cove Inn

Moss Beach

The Seal Cove Inn creates a difficult balance: it is small, with only 10 rooms, but not exceptionally cheap. For less than $ 300 a night, Half Moon Bay offers a sweet room with local wines (and by “local” you mean “Moss Beach and the South”, not Napa / Sonoma), balconies, and a stunning ocean : guests have a staircase that leads directly to the beach.