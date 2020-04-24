The best local plant and flower delivery services in the UK to help you clear your home

The COVID-19 outbreak means people around the world need to stay home and alone. Now more than ever, houses are becoming temples. They are no longer a pit stop for rest and food, they now function as our new habitat. And what better way to dress up in your home, like getting the outside in?

Millennials tend to plant plants in their bedroom by 88% compared to those aged 65 and over. Joining the housing market can often seem like an impossible dream, and without children or pets, plants give you the opportunity to cultivate and provide care. Plants are not only aesthetic treatment, but they are really good for your health. A deputy reports that herbal treatment is good for your mental health – working as a great way to engage your mind, especially during these uncertain times. They are also a perfect diversion from the noise of Twitter updates and Instagram stories. And they also offer benefits for your physical health. Plants actually absorb carbon dioxide and secrete oxygen, which means they actually help you breathe, so what’s not to like?

While many factory outlets and flower shops across the UK are now closed, but for those who can afford to do some shopping, there are some independent businesses moving to your door online.

Canopy plants

An online plant store offering flower pots of all shapes and sizes, plus pots and plant accessories. In addition to offering shipments across mainland Britain (additional charges may apply to those in Northern Ireland and the Scottish Highlands region), you can sign up for a plant subscription service to receive new vegetables regularly. Different price points are available depending on your budget.

thorn

London’s first boutique dedicated to cacti and other succulents located in Hackney is sold online. For those who aren’t sure about the green capabilities of their fingers, juicy can be a great place to start.

Potted plants in London

It means what you get about the house pots from the tin, rich, from hanging the Devil’s Ivy, all the way to extra large ferns. Replace the concrete jungle from an indoor room.

Country petals

The flowers of a state flower shop in Birmingham offer handmade bouquets and flower gifts – the perfect surprise for a loved one.

Root potted plants

This independent factory shop is a must see when it reopens its doors and is brimming with hangers from karma and plants. Even though the physical store is closed, you can still order online, and check out their Instagram Awards for Plants!

land

Archa, the plant shop and the café in Cardiff kindly distributed plants and flowers for free outside their store. They encourage people to gather like this during their daily walk.

Bloom Glasgow

This floral shelter may not be physically open, but the owner makes a limited number of plant and flower orders and delivers weekly deliveries across Glasgow.

The flower folk

Delivering on Saturdays, The People Folk will light up your home with their seasonal wreaths. You can also grab a Hanging Hearts plant for £ 8.

Bloom Project

The Bloom project provides Leicester with flower delivery service. And outside of the outburst, they do flower editing workshops if you like learning a new skill once it’s over.

flower

Free-delivery flowers in the Greater Manchester area also offer a huge library of plant care advice so you know exactly how to care for your Boston flower in front of your aloe.

flower shop

A Leeds-based florist offering seasonal bouquets for local delivery in the area. And if you like growing your own blooms, they sell packages of wildflower seeds for delivery nationwide.

Floom

If you are looking for green-fingered craftsmen, Plum is the one stop shop for your indoor plants, outdoor plants and succulents. And if that wasn’t enough, they added natural boxes to their output. They also offer same-day deliveries to those in Bristol and effortlessly placed on orders before 12 p.m.

Flowers in plastology

From handmade dried flower cards to elegant orchids, flowers from Palestology make sure to brighten Sheffield by highlighting their large selection of flora.

