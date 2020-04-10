The best new mobile games for iOS and Android – a summary from April 2020

Towerlands – one of many interesting new games this month (photo: Black Bear Games)

For everyone looking for new and best cheap games to play during the lock, the smartphone app lot this month is suitable.

In the life before Covid-19, “blockade” was a word used to describe the state of the most dangerous prisoners whose lives consisted almost solely of time spent in cells.

Now it describes us all, but while pine extroverts to open-plan offices and busy main streets, players may find that this situation is not without its advantages.

In times of crisis, mobile entertainment is coming to the top again, offering games such as the extremely ingenious Bomb Chicken and the shamelessly old-school Moonshades dungeon truck that keep you entertained between conference calls and futile attempts to order food online.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91aZxhEanvU (/ embed)

green for iOS and Android

Free (Bart Bonte)

Green comes from the creator of black, blue, yellow and red, another completely abstract puzzle in which each level creates its own unique and completely discrete challenge. Some are pushovers – the first puzzle only requires touching the screen – but they become much more embarrassed.

In addition to thinking about each problem in his own way, he cleverly uses the touch screen, rarely requiring anything close to dexterity, but still making it difficult to imagine that it works just as well on any other medium.

You can watch ads in exchange for hints or pay to unlock them permanently, but otherwise it will not be tainted with the cold, dead hand of the trade and it will turn out interesting, stimulating and strangely relaxing.

Result: 8/10

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2-RTmwgVmA (/ embed)

Spyder on iOS

Apple Arcade (Sumo Digital)

You control a robot-spider, whose work, as the name implies, breaks into safe rooms and steals classified information.

Your spider robot can stick to most surfaces and collect small items, so you can pull open drawers to act as bridges, or pick up your ID card with fingerprints on the sensor that unlocks the top secret main frame.

When the spider crawls over 3D objects, there are times when you are not sure how to drag the 2D joystick to get where you want, as well as situations where it is unreasonably fussy to stand in the right place to join the network subject, but overall, it’s a fun, slightly mysterious eight-legged espionage game.

Result: 7/10

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKT-SsPIVDQ (/ embed)

Towerlands for iOS and Android

Free (Black Bear games)

You defend the city of Towerlands against insurgent barbarians in the style of an idle defense tower, modernizing the watchtower, its units and nearby turrets to withstand the growing waves of knights, bandits, siege catapults and giants.

To keep up to date with the update requirements, you’ll need to watch ads to double your winnings or pay £ 10 a month for a battle pass that gives you automatic double doubling and the ability to automatically play levels, eliminating the need to sit at the trigger site for special moves when cool down .

It can be a basically thoughtless process, but like most successful incremental games, the continuous flow of updates turns out to be embarrassingly fascinating, although if we have to read one more advertisement of King’s Charm, we cannot be held responsible for the consequences.

Result: 7/10

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEsi5kHdayg (/ embed)

Moonshades: Fantasy RPG Games for iOS and Android

Free (Viktor Domonyi)

If you’ve spent the past three decades longing for the new Eye Of The Beholder, the classic Dungeons & Dragon from the 90s, the good news is that Moonshades is a game that comprehensively scratches this itch.

The work of one developer requires the use of the same six-button control interface, with battles that combine melee combat and magic, using more and more spells and weapons during exploration and loot.

There are micro transactions that allow you to support its creator, but in no way is it paid to win, and you will find more than enough solid progress without having to spend more than you think is fair as a donation.

Result: 8/10

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGqjVooZb1M (/ embed)

Cyber ​​Drive for iOS

Free (Popa Radu)

Playing like scenes with flying cars in The Fifth Element, your task at Cyber ​​Drive is to dive down through many layers of futuristic cross movement, trying not to hit anything.

There are collector lines that you can immerse yourself in, static bridges to cross the road down, as well as long lines of fast-flying cars and trucks.

His neon cityscapes are always nice, it’s nice to unlock new vehicles and undoubtedly moderately engage in small doses, but a bit too easy to inspire a long life.

Result: 6/10

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQtRP2VIcF0 (/ embed)

Bomb Chicken for iOS

4.99 £ (Nitrome)

Moving the feathered hero through levels in Bomb Chicken requires a left and right button, but instead of jumping, he puts bombs, each of which raises her one level up. Then the bombs flash for a few seconds and explode, destroying everything nearby.

This extremely simple mechanics creates a charming and ultimately demanding game whose control via the touch screen works well enough that the controller is unnecessary despite the level of difficulty.

Thanks to the excellent pixel graphics, Bomb Chicken is an addictive platformer with puzzles with a very distinct personality.

Result: 8/10

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNKLbiuWsME (/ embed)

Pachoink! on iOS and Android

1.99 £ (from A to game)

Pachoink! takes the unique Japanese pachinko entertainment where you shoot multiple ball bearings to a vertical pinball machine without fins, and combine them with crazy moving golf-style obstacles and small smiling faces that you have to overcome several times to destroy.

Your only interaction with the game is to retract and release the piston to shoot each ball. Then it depends partly on time, but mainly on luck.

As the campaign progresses, the tables become more subtle, some erroneous in terms of luck, others in the direction of skill, but all are over time, so regardless of the difficulty, it is best to saturate the place with balls until you hit all the goals to earn victory one -, two or three stars. An intense random factor may discourage strategy enthusiasts, but it undoubtedly becomes more visible after controlling chaos.

Result: 6/10

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-MaCL5mxeg (/ embed)

Repulsive on iOS

4.99 £ (Punk Labs)

The temptingly named Repulsive is a skateboard game reinvented with hoverboards. Using the invisible joystick on one side of the screen to move and pressing anywhere on the other to bend your knees, slowing down to the ollie, you move at a low height.

You will soon discover that the poorly cyberpunk world in which you ice skates is much larger than you originally thought, with partially hidden doors that act as portals to new areas, some of which are quite large. You are also completely in the hands of your own devices. Yes, on the pause screen there are mysterious silhouettes with collector’s items that can be hit with a board, but not from you.

Travel, explore and try to reach the lofty areas you’ll notice from ground level. Removing the monitoring drones and signal boxes can be seen as using a hoverboard to disassemble the pressure tools, but then you also have to destroy the fire hydrants, so it may not be that easy in this interactive entertainment kit that is equally a toy as a formalized game.

Result: 8/10

Email gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk, leave a comment below and follow us on Twitter

MORE: the best new mobile games for iOS and Android – a summary from March 2020

MORE: the best new mobile games for iOS and Android – summary from February 2020

MORE: the best new mobile games for iOS and Android – a summary from January 2020