The best night cream for men, according to a woman

This night cream is the only thing that interests me.

Hims

When you appear in the men’s media as a woman, you tend to amass lots of men’s grooming and skincare products. With the exception of some anatomically exclusive items (beard oil, ball powder), this is not a problem, since skin, skin and gender are a social construct. In the past few months, a variety of products for men have found their way into my face without compromising my girlish appearance, and no one is smarter unless they take a particularly close look at the labels on the glasses and bottles that Scattered across my dresser are pretending to be something that resembles a “skin care routine”.

However, my use of at least one male product became more and more obvious to such a viewer, since it literally has the male fast pronoun “Hims” written on it, which a friend recently pointed out by asking: is the Hims like the brand for erectile dysfunction ? “The answer is yes! The telemedicine brand is also a prime example of many other things, including hair loss remedies and this night cream I’m currently obsessed with, which brings us here today.

Let’s start with the most important thing: It’s called Goodnight Wrinkle Cream, it’s incredibly cute, and could be a depressing sequel to Goodnight Moon. Every night I wear it on my face and I think, “Good night wrinkles”. This is definitely the best thing I have from a healthy attitude towards aging.

Just kidding, of course that’s not the most important part (and I will never have a healthy attitude towards aging). The important thing is that this thick, luxuriously feeling cream uses hyaluronic acid to help you and your wrinkles calm down (and hopefully less noticeably). Since my approach to skin care can probably best be described as “accidental”, I turned to the New York-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, MD to explain what that means and why it is important for your face.

“Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the body, and the body produces less of it with age,” Green told InsideHook, adding that the substance is also known as a moisture magnet because it can absorb a thousand times its weight in water it also becomes an excellent ingredient for your moisturizer. “In a night cream, says Green,” it works wonderfully to erase dehydrated skin, restore its pH balance and moisture content, and leave the skin moist and rejuvenated. “

In general, Green adds, night creams treat problems other than day moisturizers and offer “intense moisturizing and concentrated ingredients to help fight signs of aging and other issues.” “Green recommends it as an anti-aging approach with little commitment to improve your skin care.

Other non-scientific reasons I recommend this product? The smell. If there is a complaint I have about using skin care products for men as women, they tend to be relatively odorless because men seem to hate things that smell good. Not the case here! The Goodnight Wrinkle Cream is neutral enough not to hurt sensitive male nostrils, but it has a warm, cozy scent that reminds me of oatmeal, but not in a sugary hand soap that smells of oatmeal and raisin biscuits.

Frankly, it’s a smell and a consistency that makes me feel wrapped up. I think that’s what you want from a night cream. But unlike an infant, I feel like an agent of my own diaper – diaper and diaper at the same time. When I use a night cream, a special lotion that I use at a different time of day than any other thing that I smack my face at random, I feel like I know what I’m doing, like I’ve finally mastered the indefinite and yet inevitable proverbial art of “self-care”.

While I often have the thought of discouraging skin care, the feeling of performance in exchange for the relatively little effort I get from Goodnight Wrinkle Cream makes me much more willing to actually use the product. When I pull my drunk skin home at 3 a.m. on a Saturday (or Tuesday), the prospect of using this cream is often the only thing that convinces me to actually wash my face and remove my contacts. Did I drink water or do anything else to stay alive? Probably not. But I poured drunk night cream on my face before passing out, which means that my wrinkles calm down a little because I know they’re attached to a quasi-functional person.

