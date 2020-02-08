The best SF Real Estate Listings with swimming pools

The Roman style pool at 240 Pine Hill Rd. In Hillsborough

Zillow

The real estate scene in San Francisco is usually so desperate that an Oliver style, where I might have more, isn’t the typical mood. But it’s 2020 and it’s time to manifest a real estate splendor: the Bay Area Pool. (Hey, there’s a reason why these random castle-like things are called “folly” all over Europe. Sometimes you just want the architecture you want.)

Here is a summary of the pools in the Bay Area (houses are included) that range from $ 500,000 to $ 85 million. Speaking of castles, there is one that is definitely suitable for a lord, one for a Bond villain, one for someone who doesn’t pay much less anywhere else, one with a view and one with heating, because it’s nice to be practical.

1177 California St. (Zillow)

Address: 1177 California St., # 1211

Price Tag: $ 585,000

Shortly: OK, so it’s just a studio, but it has a view of Twin Peaks and is basically opposite Grace Cathedral. The 437 square meters may not sound so limited (they call it “pied-à-terre”) if you spend most of your time indoors staring out of this window.

Swimming pool: Divided, inside (!)

718 Long Bridge St (Zillow)

Address: 718 Long Bridge St. $ 114

Price Tag: $ 1.55 million

Shortly: What could otherwise be a normal, 1,280 square meter two-bedroom apartment is listed here as a “luxury oasis” in Mission Bay. Plenty of building amenities – roof space, an outdoor edible garden, two gyms – but you have to share them.

Swimming pool: Split, outdoors

123 Sugarloaf Mountain (Zillow)

Address: 123 Sugarloaf Mountain, Belvedere Tiburon (Marin)

Price Tag: $ 7.9 million

Shortly: Spiral staircase? Panoramic prospects? A decent little .4-acre amount? All this plus four beds, five bathrooms and almost 5,900 square meters.

Swimming pool: But come back to these views for a second: if you’re a sucker for them, this property may offer the best of everything – if you’re visiting the Bay (and Golden Gate, downtown San Francisco, and everything else) in San Francisco want to see all its weather-rich glory, this is your place. And the pool is perfectly located to accommodate everything.

240 Pinehill Rd (Zillow)

Address: 240 Pinehill Rd, Hillsborough (San Mateo)

Price Tag: $ 16.9 million

Shortly: You will only receive three bedrooms from your nearly $ 17 million payment. On the other hand, it really looks like an Italian palace and there is a six car garage. So for empty nests with a penchant for things that go quickly and “spectacular views of the bay”.

Swimming pool: Possibly the best of everything: we have a heated pool surrounded by a kind of decorative topiary, as the Docudramas know from 17th century European kings.

This property in Marin County comes with its own pool house (Zillow)

Address: Unknown address, Ross (Marin)

Price Tag: $ 85 million

Shortly: How did Stephen Curry miss this? For $ 85 million, you get 5 acres – 3.8 more than in Atherton – plus nine bedrooms, a tennis court, multiple terraces, and balconies. Oh, don’t trust us, look at this castle-style card.

Swimming pool: Not just a pool, but a huge pool house / guest house with glass walls, ready for the Ryan Atwood in your life.