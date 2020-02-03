The best shows you can find on the History Channel (and 5 that you should avoid)

For those who want to learn more about the history of humanity, our planet, animals and much more, the History Channel is the right place. They offer a lot of really interesting TV shows and films that are super informative, educational and insightful. Somehow History Channel finds a way to create shows that are intelligent and fun at the same time.

Some shows and films based on historical information can be very slow and boring, but the History Channel does its best to ensure that the entertainment they offer is always tempting and engaging. For the most part, History Channel does a great job of accomplishing this task! Unfortunately, there are also a handful of shows that can disappoint viewers, as the information may not be as true and honest as it should be! Read on to find out which shows are best on the History Channel and which should be skipped.

15 Best: Vikings

Visit the History Channel to see a great show like the Vikings. It has five seasons and has been running since 2013. It is about a man in Ragnar Lothbrok who is both a Viking and a farmer. He is also a family man who appreciates his loved ones.

14 Best: Knightfall

Knightfall is another great show you can see on the History Channel. The reason why this show is so great is that it is a show based on life in the 13th century. It is a dramatized and fictional representation of the life of the military knights living at that time.

13 worst: ice road trucker

It is best to skip the Ice Road Truckers show. It has a bad reputation. Some of the complaints that viewers have about the show are the fact that the drivers of the trucks get into serious trouble far too quickly and that the actions of the drivers are heavily revised.

12 Best: Blue Book project

Project Blue Book is a good show on the History Channel! It’s a show that fits into the SciFi genre, and it’s about a doctor named Allen Hynek who works for the U.S. Air Force on an elite operation that focuses on UFOs. The first episode of this show was broadcast in January 2019.

11 Best: Alone

This show is called Alone and is a documentary that has been running on the History Channel for six seasons since 2015. It’s about survivors who show themselves in nature and in isolation. They do what they can to survive with limited resources, limited equipment, and a dependence on their wilderness experience.

10 The worst: swamp people

Swamp People is a good show to skip. This show is about the descendants of French-Canadian refugees who settled in the swamp region of Louisiana in the 18th century. This show just doesn’t matter much in terms of fascination.

9 The best: The curse of the oak island

The Curse of Oak Island is an interesting show because it focuses on an island near Nova Scotia that has fascinated mankind for centuries. Two brothers named Rick and Marty Lagina spend time solving the puzzle of this particular island … including all relevant curses.

8 Best: Forged in fire

Forged in Fire is a great show you can watch on the History Channel because it shows the steps taken to make advanced weapons … swords! The participants in this show do their best to make the most beautiful and iconic weapons using fire flames.

7 The worst: Ancient aliens

Ancient Aliens is one of the worst shows on the History Channel, as viewers are all the time waiting for any answers to be revealed, and often no answers are revealed. The show is filled with many theories, but not with many facts or evidence.

6 Best: American Pickers

Time to turn into a show like American Pickers! This show started in 2010 and has spanned over 20 successful seasons. It says a lot whether a show could be continued successfully for so long! It is about two men named Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz looking for rare artifacts.

5 Best: Gangland undercover

Gangland Undercover is a drama series on the History Channel that deals with the life story of Charles Calco, a man who once sold illegal substances and then worked undercover with law enforcement agencies. This show is easy to see!

4 Worst: decrypted treasures

Treasures Decoded has landed on the list as one of the worst shows on the History Channel. Unfortunately, this show can’t do much to get the audience’s attention or get viewers to keep watching. The first episode aired in 2012 and viewers had higher expectations.

3 The best: the universe

The universe is a really great show as it gives viewers information about space, scientific discoveries, planets and everything about our solar system! There are so many things that we may not know, and this show is best to fill in the blanks.

2 Best: counting cars

Counting Cars is one of the best shows on the History Channel as it is a show set in the beautiful city of Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s about a man named Rick Harrison and his crew who do everything they can to restore vehicles and sell them at a higher price! It is super interesting to see.

1 Worst: Search for the lost giants

The search for the lost giants is definitely a show to miss. We observe two men, Bill and Jim Vieira, who are looking for evidence of the existence of giants that may have migrated around the world in the past. Do you ever find bones, fragments or evidence of this? Nope.

