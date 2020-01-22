The best Slipknot merch 2020: essential equipment for every dedicated Maggot

It was five long years since Slipknot last honored us with an album, but in August 2019 the 18-legged Iowan chaos machine returned with the great We Are Not Your Kind. Full of signature riffs, clattering percussion, weird electronics and weird sounds, the band’s sixth album was worth the wait and fully loaded with their best songs in years.

Global adulation, number one and leading headline sets followed in the aftermath of the album. The band is currently on a triumphal tour of the UK, bringing songs from WANYK and beyond to life in their typically raw style.

If you’ve already seen a show, or are warming up for a performance later in the tour, what better time to update your wardrobe, increase your vinyl collection and scare fellow vacationers with some of the best Slipknot merch?

We searched the web for t-shirts, hoodies, trainers, We Are Not Your Kind album bundles and masks, guitars and even a crazy Corey Taylor beach towel …

The best Slipknot merchandise you can buy now

(Credit balance: EMP)

1. We Are Not Your Kind album bundles

With the long-awaited sixth album ready to store on your headphones, a lot of cool Slipknot merch bundles can be made. If you are an audiophile, we recommend that you buy We Are Not Your Kind on vinyl, so why not splash around and buy this hoodie, double LP and We Are Not Your Kind patch bundle while you are busy? Bundles are also available with options for CD, t-shirt and long sleeves.

Reason to buy: It’s the great new Slipknot album, duh

Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind …

(Credit: Etsy)

2. We are not your kind of masks



No Slipknot show is authentic unless it is teeming with fans adorned in their own versions of the band’s notorious masks – and a cauldron if they do it right. You don’t have to be a forerunner in creating masks to show your appreciation, there are plenty of vendors online who make quality replicas of the band’s most iconic monikers, and We Are Not Your Kind models are already appearing, such as this Corey Taylor and V-Man masks.

If there are gaps in your Slipknot merchandise collection, why not go back and get this warped Corey Taylor Vol 3 mask and Shawn Crahan’s creepy clown mask from the early days.

Reason to buy: So you can dress like the band

VMAN NEW MASK Slipknot We Are …

Corey Taylor We Are Not Your …

(Credit balance: EMP)

3. Slipknot Furious Goat hoodie

Live, breathe, eat and wear Slipknot 24/7, 365 this winter by adding a nice new item from Slipknot merch to your collection. You are spoiled when it comes to hoodies, but these bait zippers with the band’s logo on the front and a pretty sinister-looking goat on the back are our imagination.

Reason to buy: Because it’s the GOAT

Slipknot – Furious Goat -…

(Credit: Etsy)

4. Corey Taylor beach towel

It can be difficult to show your metal loyalty during your holiday: T-shirts from the sun and Black Band don’t really mix (and they are hot). The answer, however, lies in this awesome Corey-Taylor-Funko-flipping-the-bird beach towel that will show your metal reputation while ideally keeping a few deck chairs on both sides free in the process.

Reason to buy: Give other swimmers the finger

(Credit balance: Amazon)

5. Slipknot Day Of The Gusano Blu-ray

The Iowans have no shortage of live documents, with at least one album and / or DVD after each album. But it is their most recent Day Of The Gusano outing, celebrating their first ever show in Mexico City, which captures the full extravagance and chaos of the Knotfest experience. And of course a performance of this caliber deserves to be viewed in Blu-ray quality with top audio.

Reason to buy: The newest and ultimate ‘Knot live experience

Slipknot: Day Of The Gusano -…

(Credit balance: EMP)

6. EMP Signature Collection Slipknot trainers

It’s easy enough to get the upper half of your body covered with Slipknot merch, but what about the bottom? Fortunately there are tons of cool shorts, leggings and even socks, while these crazy EMP Signature Collection high sneakers are an absolute must to view the part and give you extra spring during the important ‘Jump the fuck up’ segment of each show. The sneakers have great Slipknot images, including the tribal ‘S’ logo on the back, a rubber nose and reinforced heel for extra durability in the well.

Reason to buy: Keep your feet sic

Slipknot – EMP signature …

(Credit balance: Amazon)

7. Lullaby versions of Slipknot

Of course you want to introduce your Mini Maggots to Slipknot as soon as possible, but maybe the full versions of People = Shit and (sic) might be a bit too much if they are super young. With that in mind, these redesigned lullaby versions of Duality, Left Behind and other Slipknot classics are the perfect way to let the kids enjoy some decent music while helping (and you) fall asleep.

Reason to buy: Indoctrinate your children without waking them up

Lullaby Versions of Slipknot

(Credit balance: Amazon)

8. Slipknot pick package

Braving the front of a Slipknot show is a transition ritual for Maggot around the world, and of course there is the chance to catch a pick, drumstick or flying DJ. However, if you prefer to enjoy the Nine at a safe distance, but still want to buy a Slipknot plectrum, this package of nine picks with signatures is the sensible fan’s choice.

Reason to buy: Own band chooses without risking the pit

Slipknot guitar pick …

(Credit: Fender credit)

9. Fender Squier Jim Root Telecaster

The iconic Fender Telecaster may not be the first guitar that comes to mind when you think of Jim Root’s face-melting riffs, but it is his good ax when it gets heavy. His characteristic Squier Tele is the ultimate item from Slipknot merch – it doesn’t cost the earth and it is rigged with passive humbuckers and mahogany body to help you sound like the Slipknot shredder. The guitar also has a flatter 12-inch keyboard radius for more extreme turns and fret gymnastics. Ignore the Jim Root connection for a moment, this is just a great looking rock and metal guitar for a great price.

Reason to buy: Play as Jim for less

Squier Jim Root Telecaster, …

(Credit balance: EMP)

10. Devil In I-shirt

You will be spoiled for choice when it comes to Slipknot tees, whether it be album covers, goats, tape recordings, rotting goats, custom designs or really bad goats. However, this Devil In I option-inspired cinema poster is our choice and evokes horror movie feelings before you’ve even seen the NSFW video of the track. Totally glorious, and no goat in sight.

Reason to buy: You will love the atmosphere of horror movie posters

Slipknot The Devil in I …

(Credit balance: EMP)

11. Slipknot hockey jersey

Hockey jerseys are becoming an increasingly popular band item, especially if a hoodie seems too heavy and a t-shirt is not warm enough. Baggy hockey jerseys are super comfortable and have room for a lot of cool details. Emblazoned with ’95 (the year in which Slipknot was formed) and Des Moines on the back, the nonograms on the sleeves and the iconic tribal ‘S’ on the front are not wrong. This is Slipknot merch that is at 11.

Reason to buy: It looks bait and feels comfortable

Slipknot Des Moines Hooded …

(Credit balance: EMP)

11. Slipknot backpack

So you bought all these great Slipknot merchandise, but how are you going to take it? Simple solution: put your legs on a Slipknot backpack and you not only have the whole set, but you also have something to store your entire collection in (ok, maybe not the guitar). Moreover, we are stingy and we probably take a backpack to a show and we keep our hoodie in it instead of paying for the wardrobe.

Reason to buy: Wear your mask and kettle suit to the show

Slipknot Iowa (skatetas) …

View more Slipknot merch: The legendary Download 2009 headline set functions from Slipknot on the fantastic (sic) DVD. Raise your glass during Psychosocial with this murderous Slipknot pint glass, while this Slipknot hoodie with acid wash is crazy and frankly coarse enough to be approved by a fellow fan.

Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind …

VMAN NEW MASK Slipknot We Are …

Slipknot: Day Of The Gusano -…

Slipknot guitar pick …

Squier Jim Root Telecaster …

Slipknot – The Devil In I -…

Slipknot – Des Moines -…

Slipknot Iowa (skatetas) …

Slipknot – Furious Goat -…