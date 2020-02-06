The best water bottle you can buy for money

The LARQ has been awarded a Red Dot Award (“Best of the Best” in design) and is the chicest / most fascinating water bottle that can be bought for money. It cleans water itself for two hours – UV-C LED light removes up to 99.9999% of biological contaminants – and stays cold for up to 24 hours. The price is of course high, but so is the cost of drinking contaminated water or spending $ 1,000 on disposable plastic water bottles over the course of the year … which will cost the environment a lot more in the long run.

The LARQ is now also available from Huckberry in three colors and two sizes (17-ounce, 25-ounce), so you can easily bring it home from a familiar location with Huckberry’s reliable shipping.

