The best water bottles you can buy in 2020

Millennials, the generation of hydration, are at the top here. In 2015, the cohort helped separate “globally bottled water” from “carbonated soft drinks” as the world’s largest volume beverage category. Five years later, some offers have evolved – think of fitness water (“ionized” pH balancer from Essential) or artesian water (these beautiful glass cylinders from Voss), but the concept of water as a cure that cannot get enough – everything stays equal. Now if you go to Reddit you will find a real, largely ironless site called “HydroHomies” where 650,000 followers gather to praise the water and virtues of drinking enough of it.

Everyone has to calm down a bit. Water does not make your skin or hair shine like a full moon, which contradicts the latest “goop” logic on the Internet. If you drain gallons of it during the day, you will only become familiar with the toilet. However, a true water intake is a good idea. It prevents kidney damage, regulates body temperature, helps maintain a healthy weight (by catalyzing metabolism) and lubricates the joints. It is just incredibly important when you drink water not to drink it from disposable plastic bottles. InsideHook senior editor Alex Lauer wrote a hot piece about it last year. Some of his words:

“Did you know that every time you drink these 17 ounces of water and the plastic bottle goes in the trash, it stays on the planet for around 450 years? … I want everyone who reads this to wake up together from the greatest marketing con of our time. “

We are in a climate crisis that will only worsen. And the effort (or laziness) of each individual counts. There is simply no logic or excuse to justify spending thousands of dollars a year on plastic (whether you’re an office manager who does kitchen jobs or a freelancer who works from home). And you can easily buy a highly reliable reusable bottle to give the planet a much needed break. To that end, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best water bottles currently on the market for every type of person. Find our tips below and let the refills begin.

For the commuter: Purist Collective Founder Union top

This brand fills its bottles with a glass interior to ward off metallic aftertaste and uses a nifty drinking cup design to make sure you don’t spill water on the front of a subway swallow.

For the tailgater: Yeti Rambler bottle

Her name is gold for a reason. The rambler keeps water cold and coffee hot and does not break or fade over the years.

For the undergrad: Nalgene wide neck bottle

After the atomic apocalypse, only cockroaches and nalgenes remain. These things offer years of indestructibility for the price of lunch, and they come in every color known to man. College kids like to stick stickers on them. If you know a teenager, send him a way.

For the esthete: HAY Sowden Bottle

This Danish juggernaut specializes in vibrant household goods designed by venerable European designers. The English product developer George Sowden made this stainless steel bottle.

For the runner: Platypus water bottle

This flexible bottle was developed by the specialists for hydration packs at Platypus and is perfect for a variety of long-distance activities (running, hiking, cycling). It weighs 80% less than a bottle filled with the same volume of liquid.

For the host: Soma glass water bottle

Soma manufactures a variety of beautiful glass carafes, jugs, mugs and water bottles. They are protected in protective silicone sleeves and have a bamboo top so you can leave the house with them. However, we would like to keep some of them in the kitchen. Bonus: The brand donates part of its income to sustainable water projects.

For the gymnast: New Wave Enviro handle bottle

BE THIS GUY.

For the backpacker: HydraPak Stash Foldable water bottle

Foldable bottles have had a moment in the past couple of years, but they often fall (literally) too short. They have the nasty habit of tapping tables when they’re not filled with the right amount of water. With HydraPak’s Stash, you don’t have to worry about that. And when the bottle is empty, the plastic clicks together at the top and bottom, so that you cannot slide it any bigger than a coaster.

For the yuppie: S’well teak bottle

S’well’s has led the water bottle boom to great success. From a technical point of view, they don’t do anything revolutionary. But their designs are plentiful and fun. We like their iconic teak bottle. (You’ll recognize it from any Workshare Instagram, but who cares?)

For the traveler: Matador Packable water bottle

This bottle has just been refilled. People were out of their mind when Matador dropped it in full length late last year thanks to the zipper filling technology, lockable bite valve and straw. It somehow only weighs 2.5 ounces, but can withstand over 100 pounds of pressure.

For the Germaphobe: The LARQ bottle

The LARQ has been awarded a Red Dot Award (“Best of the Best” in design) and is the chicest / most fascinating water bottle that can be bought for money. It cleans the water itself for two hours – using UV-C LED light to remove up to 99.9999% of the biological contaminants – and keeps it cold for up to 24 hours. The price is of course very high, but so is the cost of drinking contaminated water or providing money for water bottles at petrol stations.

For the cyclist: Specialized Bikes Simply Pure water bottle

This handy, BPA-free plastic bottle comes from a small family business and fits perfectly in bottle holders for street and mountain bikes.

