Life is undoubtedly hectic, and 2020 has proven to be an intense year so far for all of us – so it’s important for everyone to develop a much-needed time for peace and relaxation right now. Of course, we are all different, so finding the best ways to relax can take trial and error (since yoga is not for everyone!). But looking at the unique features of your zodiac sign to find a relaxation technique that works for you can be the perfect solution when it comes to adding a little quiet to your routine.

When it comes to embracing your inner chill, there are some good rules of thumb that can boost everyone’s overall health and reduce stress. “The best way to relax is to accept the situations in which we are (and also) let go of our expectation of how things should be,” says Crystal Perdheim, psychic psychologist and spiritual counselor. “Staying present at this very moment is key … But my biggest piece of advice on relaxation is practicing acceptance and giving love – to yourself, your family and the world.”

Here is the best way to relax, based on your zodiac sign, so you can maximize your chill time and eliminate stress on your lifestyle.

Aries: Get spiritual with ritual

You hold a lot of astrological power right now, Aries, because it’s Aries season and the sun passes through your sign. It makes the good time for a call to spirituality to help bring a sense of calm to your life, and a great way to ground and concentrate yourself and it is through the power of ritual. Here are some simple lambing season rituals that you are sure to resonate with, and performing them can help you use your strength and find some much needed inner peace.

Taurus: Cure Healing Crystals

As a landmark, you are deeply connected to the natural world, and there is no better way to bring earthly relaxation to your life than to embrace the healing power of natural crystals to relieve stress and parallel rituals that will help you use them effectively. You can make Crystal Healing Exercise even more dynamic by incorporating it with the healing power of essential oils, making it even more enjoyable for a sensory-focused mark like yourself.

Twins: Focus on your breath

Breathing is automatic, but actually being aware of breathing and making sure we breathe deeply takes practice and awareness. Deep breathing encourages relaxation by getting more oxygen into your cells and helping you slow down and shift your focus to something you can control, which can reduce anxiety.

Cancer: Throw a tea party at one

As a watermark, it’s always helpful to embrace the healing power of your element to help you ground yourself, so creating a ritual that centers around hydrating yourself with herbal tea is a great way to consciously relax. Try soothing tea blends like the ‘excited’ blend of the Republic of Tea, or its Botanicals Beauty Beauty blend.

Leo: Create a spa at home

While you may not be able to hit your favorite spa at your leisure, you can definitely indulge yourself by restoring the experience at home. Just as the only sign controlled by the sun, you love to feel warm and loved, so treat yourself to some mystical beauty treats such as a silky facial skin care line, a quartz facial roller, or a sparkly sparkle crystal nail polish.

Virgo: Aromatherapy

The signs of the earth are perhaps the most natural connection with their physical senses, so the virgin, the power of aromatherapy to improve your mood and help you relax is really powerful. Try exploring the world of essential oils, or try a perfume or sprinkle in a health-based room like the St. Rose scents, which use herbal extracts to create healing scents. You can even squirt your pillow, sheets and blankets into a calmer atmosphere.

Libra: Write down your thoughts

As an air sign, you are very focused on thinking, so writing things and working through your diary feelings and anxieties can be the most therapeutic part of your day. And for a fancy Venus baby like you, Libra, it’s essential to keep him cute, so pick an aesthetic diary like diaries and adorable Instagram-worthy notebooks and Instagram that will make writing more relaxing and fun.

Scorpio: Contact Mystic Art

Naturally you are a researcher and spiritual, Scorpio, learning some new mystical arts can be just the relaxing and most fun hobby you need to keep your composure in the moment. Invite a group of oracle cards and start paddling around on the deck, or get a crystal pendulum to explore the dodging world of doom.

Rainbow: Guided Meditations

As a sign of fire you are full of energy and often find yourself burning the candle on both ends. However, slowing yourself down and trying your hand at meditation can be a great way to promote relaxation and organize yourself in another chaotic era. Using guided meditation is a great tool for beginners, and there are plenty of free choices available on YouTube or through meditation apps.

Capricorn: Do technical rehab

The relentless screen time and the barrage of emails and messages on social media can add a lot of pressure – especially to a very landmark target for work like you, Cap! Try taking occasional tech rehab to help you relax during the week. Commit to doing activities that don’t involve the front of the screen – like reading a book or walking around your neighborhood. You will be amazed at how your mind can slow down and be present.

Aquarius: Stretch your body

As a mentally focused air sign, you invest a lot of time in accomplishing things and being in your head, Aquarius. Returning your awareness to the physical body can be a great way to relax and turn your mind off your stress. Try incorporating easy exercises and stretches into your daily routine. Controlling some simple yoga poses can be a great and simple way to arm yourself with relaxing body movements that will relax you no matter where you are.

Pisces: Bath in the bath or shower

As a water baby, Pisces, you feel best at home when surrounded by your element – so embrace the mystical healing power of water by bathing long or luxurious showers. While bathing is part of everyone’s routine, make yours unique and connect with your sign element. Think about your bath time not only cleaning your body, but your energy field as well – and treat yourself to some fun LUSH bath bombs tailored to your luck.