The Best Wine Club to Subscribe to while Coronavirus Makes You Trapped Indoors

You are stuck at home and you go down to the last bottle of rosé. Now, my friend, is really a crisis.

Do not worry!

The corona virus pandemic might leave you trapped indoors, without hope of not being able to find a quality bottle of wine on the streets, and the outbreak might have caused your favorite local wine shop to close now (if they can’t deliver). But that doesn’t mean a drunken morning, Kathie Lee & Hoda inspired by herself must end. You can always join the wine club.

Wine bottles are displayed in a shop. There are many wine clubs that offer delivery services for drinkers who are stuck at home during a coronavirus outbreak.

Praiwan Wasanruk / iStock / Getty Images Plus

With a wine club membership, oenophiles can not only have cases sent directly to their door, but they will also be happy to explore the many different variations produced by winemakers that local wine shops and liquor stores might not be secret to.

And even better, there are a number of different wine clubs to meet various customers. Whether you are in the early stages of your wine journey or if you are a collector looking for a 2009 bottle of Château La Mission Haut-Brion Blanc, there are wine clubs that are equipped with your palate and budget.

Take a look at some of the best wine clubs to subscribe to below.

For the first timer ….

Firstleaf

If what you really know about wine is that you like to drink it, then Firstleaf is the club for you.

Firstleaf is about developing your tastes based on the tastes and scents that you already enjoy. Club curators choose wine choices that match your individual taste profile, which they determine through a short quiz when registering. Customers are asked to rate the wine they receive in their introduction box, which helps curators narrow their monthly choices to better match members’ tasting profiles. Each shipment of six bottles is only $ 90 a month, plus shipping. Club members can also visit the Firstleaf website and buy a la carte wine at any time.

For anyone who lacks time …

Wow

You are a wine drinker – “Cava at breakfast, Viognier at noon, love Cabernet Sauvignon for dinner, but if we eat bolognese, help Barolo!” type of person. Unless you don’t have time to sort through labels and descriptions. You prefer someone to handle all that for you.

If that is your prerogative, then get acquainted with Winc.

Easy to join and elegant, Winc offers several facilities. And foremost among them – alongside beautiful and stylish bottles – is an extensive vino library complete with more than 70 wine styles from producers around the world. Even if you consume wine regularly, you might be surprised and pleased with some brands and wines under the radar found in each box.

All you have to do is answer six questions about wine to give curators insight into your palate and then assess the wine sent in your first box. The more you rate shipping, the better the wine coordinator at Winc can provide wines that suit your taste. But wine experts are also very good at recommending delicious wines that may be outside your typical taste profile, if you are ready to explore new and interesting wine variants. Don’t like the bottle included in your monthly box? No problem – the Winc satisfaction guarantee policy allows a refund of customers for bottle recommendations that are not enjoyed by members.

This company also offers a membership that is quite flexible. Club members can cancel their monthly subscriptions at any time, or they can skip a month at any time, free. Although members will always receive a box of four wines, they will not pay a fixed rate every month. In exchange, Winc charges a fee per bottle, ranging from $ 13 to $ 40. Shipping also includes boxes totaling more than $ 50 each month.

For respectable explorers …

Wine Access

Maybe you know the world of wine well. You buy it regularly and even have a collection, but you are really interested in finding small gems and rare bottles that are not likely to be found in stores. With Wine Access, you will not only find it – they will send you a special bottle four times a year.

The box is curated with six unique bottles manually selected by master sommeliers and the International Wine Judge. Michelin star Somms and producers of some of the highest-rated wines in the world also have a hand in choosing bottles that fill boxes throughout the year.

Members pay $ 150 per shipment, for four shipments a year, which also gives them exclusive access to sample videos and profiles of each wine they receive. Their membership also gives them a 10 percent discount when they buy separate bottles on the Wine Access website.

For those who are picky …

Tasting Room

If you are the type of person who only likes to drink what you like to drink, Tasting Room has prepared it for you.

Unlike other wine clubs, this is what lets you sample choices – all of which are curated based on responses from very detailed and specific tasting quizzes – before actually sending you a bottle.

Here’s how it works: You will receive several mini bottles to compare with a total of around $ 9.95 – think of Chardonnay versus Sauvignon Blanc versus Riesling – and tell which club you like. Then you will receive a box full of grapes that are fully adapted to your desires, limiting opportunities to end up with grape varieties or bottles of wine that you don’t like. And if you get a full size bottle that you don’t like, the Tasting Room will do its part to accommodate you.

As you adjust your shipping frequency, you can also determine how many bottles you want to receive. If you want more red than white or vice versa, you can adjust it too. Plus, you can preview sample choices and full size recommendations before they are even sent to you.

For dinner party planners …

Martha Stewart Wine Club

Do you like entertaining people in your place? Proud of perfecting the intricate details of the dining table flower arrangements? Are you browsing the internet looking for recipes to impress your friends and looking for fun ways to fold fancy napkins?

The Martha Stewart Wine Club has all the ingredients to help you amaze your party guests. Wine is chosen directly by the queen of all things related to the household, and each bottle is equipped with a partner and entertainment advice made by Stewart. Deliveries come with an assortment of red, white and rosé wines, and occasionally bubbly, directly from the company cellar.

There are two types of membership to choose from: six bottles every six weeks for about $ 8.33 per bottle, or 12 bottles every eight weeks for $ 7.49 per bottle.