The image of Phyllis Schlepley as a healthy housewife and mother of six has been a force in her ERA stop campaign that has taken over divorced feminist actions like Betty Friedan. Friedan, who is portrayed as having a fiery personality in Mrs. America, lost her temper during a May 1973 hearing between Friedan and Schaffell at the University of Illinois. Although the debate received little real-life media coverage, Scheffel’s calm demeanor in the wake of Friedan’s outburst led to more support for Sheliffi’s campaign, while ERA supporters were labeled “undisputed.”

In Chapter 4, Friedan agrees to argue with Shelley – not only because she considers Shaley a real threat, but to restore the respect and reputation she feels has been lost to younger activists such as Gloria Steinem. But the argument is not in Friedan’s favor. When Friedan argues that the benefits of a constitutional amendment would ban gender discrimination, Schleep pushes back and declares that American women are “the happiest class of people on Earth.”

“You just can’t enact universal sympathy for the middle-aged woman,” says Schliffly, aware that Fridan is divorced. “You, Mrs. Frieden, are the most unpleasant woman I’ve ever met.”

It captivates Frieden, and she declares in the middle of the argument that Lipple is “cheating on your sex, Auntie Tom,” and announcing an unpleasant racial cartoon. She also calls Shelfi a witch and says, “God, I want to burn you at the stake!”

Sabrina Lantos / FX

In response, Shaley says quietly that she is happy about Friedan’s insults, as she “only shows the undisputed nature of ERA supporters.”

Frieden’s statements would turn out to have an impact on the ERA movement, as Lefley and her campaign successfully emerged from the debate and seemed like the more logical party. While it is difficult to find pictures or transcripts of the full discussion, Fridan’s insult continued to be notorious, even as the liberal women’s movement continued to belittle and downplay the media and society in general. In the New York Times edition on May 3, 1973, for example, the discussion is only mentioned in the section below the “Comments on People” section on the last page above a flower ad. It paints Shelley in a positive light by highlighting Friedan’s “Auntie Tom” insult at the outset, and concludes the paragraph with Shelpay’s “unshakable” comment.

Similarly, The Times of Northwest Indiana pitched the discussion of Friden’s and Schlepley’s “Primington” on page 23, and it seems almost a footnote alongside a number of huge ads for discounted department stores, shoes and margarine. Friedan’s “Auntie Tom” insult again starts the clip, and it ends again with a more flattering note to Schappell, quoting her as saying, “You have a wonderful position as women. Don’t fuck her. You never had it so good.”

The message and location of the two stories were clear: Mothers and housewives should see Fridan attacking their way of life, while Lifetime is protecting them. At the same time, the fact that the debate – presumably an extraordinary achievement for Schleifel – was replaced in the back of the paper illustrated exactly why women such as Friedan and Steinem are fighting for more rights and respect alongside men.

Although Freidan’s fiery comment may have won some readers, she seems to end up alienating others. In a 1973 letter to Louisiana’s The Town Talk article, for example, the reader wrote that she supported Schaffelle because she “presents her arguments calmly, clearly, and thoughtfully.” In the meantime, it has been extinguished by opponents of Schleep, as “their usual attack is to resort to a personal attack, mainly by throwing it at popular but meaningless labels.”

With Shelpley’s legacy paving the way for today’s Republican Party platform, it’s hard not to draw similarities between the retardation that Friedan’s “Aunt Tom” is inspired by the one that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 storm of storms caused. Friedan’s remark may have sounded understandable, but her poorly played outburst was only one of many of the erroneous mistakes that led to Shelphi eventually successfully defeating the ratification of equality of rights.