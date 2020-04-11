The “biased” Delhi subway shared a special link with the main “Masakali” on Twitter

This remake angered not only the fans but also the main creators of the song. AR Rehman himself rebuilt the game on Twitter.

News 18.com

latest update: April 10, 2020, 5:35 PM IST

Days after the re-release of the song “Masakali” from the movie Prasoon Joshi 2009 Delhi 6 online, many of them came out in support of the original song AR Rehman. And the latest addition to the list of burglars is, surprisingly, the New Delhi Railway Company.

While Rehman fans are opposed to the song’s unique adaptation, which was made by Tanishk Bagchi and made by T-Series as ‘Masakali 2.0’, DMRC has been sharing the original music video since 2009 with Abhishek. Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor went to Twitter. Ahuja, and of course the white dove.

“Nothing beats the main route,” DMRC wrote in the video’s caption. “In addition, we have prejudice as we play a role in it,” they added.

And of course, as fans know, New Delhi is starring in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra.

This remake angered not only the fans but also the main creators of the song. Rahman himself took to Twitter to rebuild the excavation. “There’s no shortage of unique nights, constantly sleeping, writing and rewriting. More than 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the goal of producing music that can be passed on to future generations,” he wrote.

Masakali.20 was also released with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and singer Mohit Chauhan.

.